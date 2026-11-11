Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua: Date, UK fight time, TV channel, betting odds, venue and weigh-in details for the Netflix showdown

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally lock horns in December and we have all the big fight details including where to watch and the latest odds.

It's the mega fight that British boxing fans have been demanding for over a decade and after years of false starts, failed negotiations and endless speculation, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet inside a ring this December. Some will argue this heavyweight blockbuster has arrived several years too late, with both men now beyond their respective peaks and having suffered painful defeats since their days as unbeaten heavyweight champions. But the appetite clearly remains as strong as ever with tickets for the Cardiff showdown sold out in less than an hour, while Netflix's desire to stream the fight proves Fury vs Joshua still possesses the pulling power to capture the imagination of boxing fans around the world. The winner will also become a three-time world champion, with the WBA 'super' heavyweight title now up for grabs.

What date and time is Fury v Joshua? Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet on Friday, December 11, 2026. The event will take place on the Friday evening, although the main event itself is expected to begin in the early hours of Saturday, December 12, UK time, with ring walks reportedly set to be around 0100 GMT. The unusually late start is designed to accommodate the lucrative American television audience, allowing viewers in the United States to watch the contest during Friday evening prime time. That means British fans attending the fight in Cardiff could face a considerably later night than usual for a major domestic boxing event. An exact ring-walk time has yet to be officially confirmed, with the final schedule also dependent on the undercard and event arrangements.

How to watch Fury v Joshua on TV? Fury v Joshua will be shown live and exclusively on Netflix, which means the likes of Sky Sports, TNT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have all missed out on the global broadcasting rights. The heavyweight blockbuster will be available to Netflix subscribers as part of their existing subscription, with no additional pay-per-view fee required. It represents a significant departure from the traditional pay-per-view model that has accompanied many of the biggest fights involving both men.

Where is Fury v Joshua being staged and why? Fury v Joshua will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The home of Welsh rugby has a capacity of more than 70,000 and has previously staged major heavyweight boxing events, including Joshua's victories over Carlos Takam in 2017 and Joseph Parker in 2018. The venue also boasts a retractable roof, making it particularly suitable for a major outdoor stadium event during the British winter. Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden were among the venues considered before Cardiff was selected. Its huge capacity, proven history of hosting major boxing events and ability to accommodate a December contest make it an ideal setting for one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

Who will have the most fan support at Fury v Joshua? Both fighters can expect enormous support from the British boxing public, although it remains to be seen which man will enjoy the greater backing in Cardiff. Fury has built a huge following through his outspoken personality, remarkable comeback story and memorable battles with Deontay Wilder. Joshua, meanwhile, has been one of British boxing's biggest commercial attractions for more than a decade, regularly drawing enormous crowds during his reign as world heavyweight champion. AJ also has previous experience of fighting at the Principality Stadium, having beaten Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker at the venue. With supporters travelling from across Britain, the atmosphere promises to be electric, although neither man can be guaranteed anything resembling home advantage.

Who is favourite with the bookies to win Fury v Joshua? Tyson Fury is the bookmakers' favourite to defeat Anthony Joshua in their long-awaited heavyweight showdown. The Gypsy King is currently priced at around 8/15 with most bookies to emerge victorious, with Joshua the outsider at approximately 8/5 and the draw available at 16/1. Fury's superior movement, awkward style and proven ability to survive adversity have helped make him the market leader, although Joshua's explosive punching power means he cannot be discounted. Despite both fighters suffering defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury remains the man the bookmakers expect to come out on top. Fury is 11/4 with Sky Bet to win via points or decision, with a knockout victory is priced at 7/5 while Joshua is priced up in those markets at 13/2 and 13/5 respectively. Sky Bet make it 6/4 that the fight will go the distance (1/2 not to) and you can also get 6/1 that both fighters get knocked down. You can get a host of specials available with Sky Bet ahead of the showdown, such as 66/1 on either fighter winning inside 60 seconds!

What are Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records? Tyson Fury enters the showdown with a professional record of 36 wins, two defeats and one draw, including 25 victories by knockout. His only professional defeats have come against Oleksandr Usyk, while his solitary draw came in the first of his three memorable encounters with Deontay Wilder in December 2018. Anthony Joshua has a record of 30 wins and four defeats, with 27 of those victories coming by knockout. His defeats have come against Andy Ruiz Jr, Oleksandr Usyk (twice) and Daniel Dubois. Both men have enjoyed multiple reigns as world heavyweight champion, but neither has managed to defeat Usyk, who has played a significant part in reshaping the heavyweight landscape.

What belts are on the line for Fury v Joshua? The vacant WBA 'Super' heavyweight world title will be up for grabs when Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally collide in Cardiff - as well as a special "The Battle of Britain" belt commissioned by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. The decision means the winner will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, adding another significant prize to a contest already packed with pride and bragging rights. However, the WBA's decision has sparked controversy, with Murat Gassiev already holding the organisation's 'regular' heavyweight title. Both Fury and Joshua have previously held the WBA crown, but neither has been a world champion since suffering defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Victory on December 11 will therefore offer one of them the chance to return to the heavyweight throne.

When and where is the Fury v Joshua weigh-in? The official Fury v Joshua weigh-in is scheduled to take place in Cardiff on Thursday December 10. The exact venue and start time have yet to be confirmed. The weigh-in will offer fans one final opportunity to see the two British heavyweight rivals face to face before their long-awaited showdown. With Fury traditionally enjoying a significant height and weight advantage over Joshua, the scales could also provide an intriguing indication of how both men intend to approach the contest.