Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua odds: Who will win, method of victory, round betting and knockout prices

Tyson Fury is favourite to beat Anthony Joshua in their eagerly anticipated heavyweight showdown in December but what other markets are there to bet on?

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have spent the best part of a decade goading each other, but the talking will finally stop when the two British heavyweight superstars collide in Cardiff on Friday December 11, live on Netflix (approx 0100 GMT on Friday December 12). The long-awaited showdown might have arrived later than boxing fans would have liked, with both former world champions now beyond their respective peaks, but that only adds another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating contest. Will Fury's superior movement, ring intelligence and awkward style prove too much for his old rival? Or can Joshua rediscover the devastating punching power that helped make him one of the most feared heavyweights on the planet? The bookmakers have their opinions, with Sky Bet making the Gypsy King favourite to emerge victorious, although the betting markets suggest there is every chance of another dramatic night in the heavyweight division. From the outright winner and method of victory to knockdowns, total rounds and even the possibility of a first-minute knockout, we examine the latest Fury v Joshua odds and what they tell us about the biggest fight in British boxing.

Fury v Joshua odds: Who is favourite to win? Tyson Fury is the clear favourite to defeat Anthony Joshua, with Sky Bet offering 4/9 about the Gypsy King in the Draw No Bet market. The odds reflect Fury's reputation as the more technically accomplished boxer, with his superior reach, movement and ability to adapt during fights potentially giving him the edge over 12 rounds.

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Joshua, however, remains a dangerous opponent whose explosive punching power could change the contest in an instant. The pair have both suffered defeats against Oleksandr Usyk, but Fury's performances against the Ukrainian were generally more competitive, while Joshua has also shown vulnerability against powerful punchers. It is worth remembering that these are Draw No Bet prices, meaning stakes are returned if the contest ends in a draw.

Fury v Joshua method of victory odds Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the method of victory market is that Fury is considered more likely to win by stoppage than on the judges' scorecards. That might surprise those who remember the fleet-footed boxer who outclassed Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but Fury has developed a more aggressive approach in the latter stages of his career.

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His destructive victories over Deontay Wilder demonstrated his ability to combine technical skills with sustained pressure and heavy punching. Joshua's own knockout credentials are well established, although his stoppage defeats against Andy Ruiz Jr and Daniel Dubois have raised questions about his ability to withstand punishment when fights become physical. The market also suggests Joshua's best chance of victory comes through a knockout rather than a points decision, with the latter a comparatively distant 13/2 chance.

Fury v Joshua exact round betting: Who will win when? Sky Bet offers a wide range of prices on the exact round in which either fighter could emerge victorious. The prices suggest the middle rounds could be particularly significant, with Fury shortest at 14/1 to win in either the sixth or seventh.

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Joshua's shortest exact-round price is 20/1 in the seventh, with the bookmakers seemingly anticipating that both men will need time to establish themselves before potentially finding a decisive breakthrough. Early knockouts are considered less likely, particularly for Joshua, who is 50/1 to end the contest in the opening round. These prices also reflect the possibility of either fighter tiring or becoming increasingly vulnerable as the contest develops.

Fury v Joshua group round betting odds Rather than predicting an exact round, punters can also back either fighter to win within a three-round window. The shortest prices belong to Fury winning in rounds four to six or seven to nine, both available at 11/2.

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That reinforces the view that the Gypsy King could gradually wear down Joshua rather than necessarily overwhelm him from the opening bell. Joshua's shortest group-round price is 8/1 for a victory between rounds seven and nine, although his explosive power means an earlier finish cannot be discounted. The market is considerably less enthusiastic about either fighter securing a stoppage in the championship rounds, particularly Joshua, who is 14/1 to win between rounds 10 and 12.

Fury v Joshua knockdown odds: Will either fighter hit the canvas? The bookmakers believe Joshua is more likely to hit the canvas than Fury, with the former odds-on at 5/6 to suffer a knockdown. Joshua has been floored in several of his biggest fights, including his famous victory over Wladimir Klitschko and defeats against Andy Ruiz Jr and Daniel Dubois.

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Fury has also experienced his share of knockdowns, most memorably during his extraordinary trilogy with Deontay Wilder, but his remarkable powers of recovery have become one of the defining features of his career. The 6/1 available about both men being knocked down highlights the potential for a dramatic heavyweight encounter, although the market clearly considers a knockdown for Joshua alone the more likely scenario. Interestingly, Fury is 9/1 to recover from being knocked down and still win, while Joshua is 12/1 to achieve the same feat.

Will Fury v Joshua go the distance? Sky Bet makes it odds-on that Fury v Joshua will not require the judges' scorecards, with a stoppage priced at 1/2. That is perhaps unsurprising given the knockout records of both fighters and the punishment they have absorbed during their careers. Joshua has rarely been involved in uneventful heavyweight contests, while Fury's battles with Wilder showed just how quickly a fight can change when two powerful heavyweights begin exchanging punches.

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However, the 6/4 available about the contest going the full 12 rounds should not be dismissed lightly. Fury has previously demonstrated his ability to control fights through movement and distance, while Joshua has shown a more cautious, measured approach when circumstances demand it.

Fury v Joshua total rounds odds Sky Bet cannot separate the two outcomes in its main total rounds market, offering 5/6 about the fight lasting beyond or ending before the halfway point of the ninth round. That suggests the bookmakers anticipate a relatively competitive contest rather than an early demolition. The total rounds markets offer a more detailed picture:

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The market indicates that an early finish would be something of a surprise, with over 3.5 rounds as short as 1/8. However, the odds begin to become considerably more competitive as the fight approaches the middle rounds, suggesting that is where the contest could start to become particularly dangerous for both men. Could Fury or Joshua win inside 60 seconds? For those looking at the more spectacular possibilities, Sky Bet offers 80/1 about Fury winning the contest inside the opening minute, while Joshua is an even bigger outsider at 150/1.

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Despite the punching power possessed by both men, an immediate knockout would be an extraordinary outcome given their experience and the magnitude of the occasion. Heavyweight boxing is notoriously unpredictable, but the bookmakers clearly expect both fighters to approach the opening exchanges with a degree of caution.

When will Fury v Joshua end? The shortest price in Sky Bet's fight-ending market is 3/1 for the contest to finish between rounds seven and nine. That is followed closely by rounds four to six at 10/3, further reinforcing the suggestion that a middle-round stoppage is considered the most plausible scenario.

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