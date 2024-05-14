Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua could be staged next February according to Frank Warren

Frank Warren doubts the eagerly awaited all-British showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can be staged before February next year.

Fury is aiming to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in almost a quarter of a century when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday. The rivals have signed terms to clash for a second time whatever the outcome at the Kingdom Arena but, should Fury prevail in a contest thought to be earning him £100million, the clamour for him to take on Joshua will grow louder. Since losing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk in September 2021, Joshua has steadily rebuilt by compiling wins against Jermaine Franklin Jr, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou in less than a year. Queensberry Promotions boss Warren insists it would require a vast sum to convince Usyk to step aside if Fury seizes his belts, but does see a bout against Joshua happening next year.

"People will want to see Fury against Joshua, but first there would be the rematch against Usyk because there's a rematch clause," Warren told the PA news agency. "There's a lot of money involved and I can't see whoever loses the fight on Saturday will walk away from the second one. "It would take a lot of money to make Usyk step aside to make the Joshua fight happen – a lot of money because it's a huge purse. If it doesn't happen then the winner will fight Joshua in February next year." Fury, the WBC champion since stopping Deontay Wilder in 2020, towers over Usyk with his six-inch height advantage coupled with an extra seven inches in reach. Warren believes the 'Gypsy King' must make the most of his size as well as note Usyk's 2023 ninth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois, in which he was floored in the fifth by what was controversially considered a low blow from the Londoner.