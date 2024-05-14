Sporting Life
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are on course for a huge heavyweight title fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua could be staged next February according to Frank Warren

By Sporting Life
11:38 · WED May 15, 2024

Frank Warren doubts the eagerly awaited all-British showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can be staged before February next year.

Fury is aiming to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in almost a quarter of a century when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday.

The rivals have signed terms to clash for a second time whatever the outcome at the Kingdom Arena but, should Fury prevail in a contest thought to be earning him £100million, the clamour for him to take on Joshua will grow louder.

Since losing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk in September 2021, Joshua has steadily rebuilt by compiling wins against Jermaine Franklin Jr, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou in less than a year.

Queensberry Promotions boss Warren insists it would require a vast sum to convince Usyk to step aside if Fury seizes his belts, but does see a bout against Joshua happening next year.

ALSO READ: HOW DOES FURY BEAT USYK

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

“People will want to see Fury against Joshua, but first there would be the rematch against Usyk because there’s a rematch clause,” Warren told the PA news agency.

“There’s a lot of money involved and I can’t see whoever loses the fight on Saturday will walk away from the second one.

“It would take a lot of money to make Usyk step aside to make the Joshua fight happen – a lot of money because it’s a huge purse. If it doesn’t happen then the winner will fight Joshua in February next year.”

Fury, the WBC champion since stopping Deontay Wilder in 2020, towers over Usyk with his six-inch height advantage coupled with an extra seven inches in reach.

Warren believes the ‘Gypsy King’ must make the most of his size as well as note Usyk’s 2023 ninth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois, in which he was floored in the fifth by what was controversially considered a low blow from the Londoner.

ALSO READ: HOW DOES USYK BEAT FURY

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

“Tyson will be gunning for Usyk,” Warren said. “He will take the centre of the ring and will impose himself. And that’s what he has to do.

“Daniel Dubois did that when he caught Usyk to the body and then there was all that nonsense with the referee. Daniel then lost his way in the fight.

“Usyk outjabbed Joshua on the outside, but this is going to be a really tough fight for Usyk. I think Tyson will stop him.

“Fury is the natural heavyweight. He’s the bigger guy and has got a better boxing brain. He’s the bigger puncher and I believe he will stop Usyk in the middle of the fight.

“Usyk is an Olympian, probably the best cruiserweight of his generation and has been settled as a heavyweight for three or four years, beating guys and Joshua twice.

“He’s done everything that’s been asked of him, but looking at Tyson now, physically… and more importantly his mindset is right. He’s going to be too much for Usyk.”

Fury v Usyk: Full running order

  • MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
    WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles
  • Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace
    IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles
  • Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis
    vacant IBF Cruiserweight title
  • Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
  • Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar
  • Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi
  • David Nyika vs Michael Seitz
  • Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev
  • Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Start time: Undercard approx 1615 GMT, Main Event approx 2300 GMT

TV channel and cost: Sky Sports Box Office (£24.95), DAZN PPV (£24.99) and TNT Sports Box Office (£24.99) will all show the bout live.

