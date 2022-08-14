The wait for Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 ends on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia and it will be fascinating to see how the man from the Ukraine copes after switching roles from the hunter to the hunted. Usyk defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and is now the clear betting favourite to win their return due to the emphatic nature of that September victory. Usyk outclassed Joshua, out-manoeuvred him, out-boxed him and sometimes even out-fought him. Let’s not forget he was close to getting the stoppage in that chaotic twelfth round too. According to CompuBox, Usyk connected more total punches than Joshua (148 to 123) and was more precise, landing 28% of punches thrown compared to Joshua's 19.2%.

Usyk 19-0 (13) is a special, special talent. It’s his ring generalship that has brought him to the dance - first at cruiser and now at heavyweight - and kept him there. Going into that first fight plenty of pundits were of the opinion he would be too small for his 6’ 6” British rival. However, as the fight progressed it became evident that his movement and his jab were superior to Joshua’s, and he will likely have a similar game plan this time round. Usky needs to use his superior boxing IQ and smooth footwork to maintain control of the fight from the centre of the ring. He must avoid strength-sapping clinches or being bullied to the ropes. In that first fight he dealt with Joshua’s athleticism and brain-scrambling power with clever movement and a fine jab from the southpaw stance.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in their first fight

A glance at social media will confirm that Usyk looks in superb physical condition for this return. He has bulked up and looks to have added muscle and definition to his frame. He was 221lbs for that first fight – the heaviest he has weighed in his career – and unless the camera is lying is likely to top that when they hit the scales on Friday. However, he must be careful not to sacrifice that nonpareil movement, for brute strength. The weight gain could potentially slow him down and leave the door ajar for AJ catch him flush. AJ isn't known for having a high Ring IQ, but he’s explosive, athletic and incredibly strong. Speed is sacrificed when weight increases and while he may feel he has the skills and now the strength to hurt and stop Joshua, it would be a risky strategy to simply sit in the pocket and bang away with a puncher of AJ’s quality.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after a fabulous performance