Billed as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, is the most eagerly anticipated heavyweight fight of 2022 and the stakes could not be much higher at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It’s a hugely significant showdown, especially for AJ, and there is a case to be made that Joshua’s career at elite level is on the line. A second defeat on the spin, and a third in five fights, would obviously be disastrous in terms of his ranking, marketability and crucially his reputation.

The pair met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, and despite home advantage and boxing in front of a raucous crowd in north London, Joshua 24-2 (22) was out-boxed over the twelve-round distance. It was a decent fight, more tactical than thrilling, but when the judges' scorecards of 117–112, 116–112 and 115–113 all in Usyk's favour came through, Joshua looked genuinely shocked. He alluded in the aftermath that his corner was telling him he was winning the fight.

“I swear I thought I was looking like Muhammad Ali in there,” he said when asked later about that first fight. Then in a clear dig at his team when talking about the closing stages of the first Usyk fight he said "I thought at that stage I was well in the fight because it didn't seem like there was any real communication as to where I'm at; like 'you're losing this fight… you're down by two rounds'. I didn't get that." Whatever the truth, he has replaced long-time amateur and professional trainer trainer Rob McCracken with Robert Garcia in a bold move. It is a move that could pay dividends however. Garcia as a coach is known in the trade to have a very aggressive boxing mentality and tactical style, a style that should in theory suit Big Josh in this return.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it was tactical madness to try and outbox a master boxer in Usyk. This time round he must utilise his significant physical advantages to greater effect. He gave Usyk too much space to work and use his fluid movement on the night. When they go again he must stamp his authority on the rematch early on. AJ must use his size and power and explosiveness, all the traits that define him as a fighter, if he wants to win. In short he needs to roll the dice. He looked gun-shy at times in Tottenham, which was bizarre as Joshua’s right hand can be a true eraser. He doesn’t have Deontay Wilder one-shot power, but 22 wins inside schedule from his 24 wins tells its own story. A crucial flaw that too many in boxing succumb to is that we focus too much on what a fighter can't do rather than what he can. Yes, AJ looked slow and ponderous at times last time out, but even though he fought the wrong fight tactically the action was not all one-way (Usyk was cut and marked up quite badly himself at the final bell). It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that if he is more aggressive and puts it on his opponent, he can get the ‘W’.

