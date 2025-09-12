Boxing betting tips: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford live on Netflix

Boxing expert Chris Oliver sets the scene ahead of Saturday's superfight in Las Vegas between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford – read his preview here.

Boxing betting tips: Canelo vs Crawford 2pts Terence Crawford to win by decision at 9/4 (Star Sports, Ladbrokes, Coral) 2pts Paddy Donovan to win in rounds 7-12 at 7/4 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral)

Genuine superfights don’t come around too often but we have one on our hands in Las Vegas this weekend. In the early hours of Sunday morning, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on the unbeaten Terence Crawford at the Allegiant Stadium. As well as the huge crowd in attendance, the bout is being shown on Netflix and will attract a massive global audience, with serious intrigue into how these two superstars of the sport will prevail, as both have questions to answer. For Crawford, it is the weight as he steps up two divisions in a bid to cement his legacy. How will he carry the extra weight? And can he take the power of a super middleweight? With a superb record of 41-0 (31 KOs), the man from Omaha won his first world title at lightweight (135lb), before becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight (140lb) and welterweight (147lb) and after only one fight at light middleweight (154lb), he steps up 14lb for this challenge. His CV isn’t littered with big names, but he has never really looked like losing and has the air of a man who truly believes he cannot be beaten. His showdown with fellow unbeaten American Errol Spence Jr for all the marbles at welterweight in the summer of 2023 was meant to be a 50/50 contest, but Crawford put in a masterclass and ended the one-sided beating in the ninth round.

He has only boxed once since, against standout amateur and previously undefeated Israil Madrimov, and while it was very competitive, most agreed that Crawford fully deserved to get the nod from all three judges. If Crawford wins here, he will be only the second unbeaten five division champion and the first to become undisputed at three different weights. What is left in the Canelo tank? There is just one question for Canelo and that is what does he have left? With a record of 63-2-2 (39 early), he has been the biggest draw in boxing for many years, and he is the main reason this is a stadium fight, as his army of fans will turn out in force on a Mexican holiday weekend. His CV is littered with big names and his run in 2020/21 to pick up all the belts in this division in 11 months was something special. Callum Smith (UD), Billy Joe Saunders (RTD8) and Caleb Plant (TKO11) were all unbeaten champions but were all very much second best to a man who was arguably the best fighter on the planet that time.

However, after dropping a decision to Dmitrii Bivol at light heavyweight in 2022, Canelo has no longer been chasing the biggest challenges but has instead opted for easier opponents against whom he was a huge favourite. While he has won all six since the Bivol loss and is now 11-0 at 168lb, he has looked a lot more ordinary in his more recent outings and certainly appears to be on the slide. After 67 bouts and 20 years as a professional, that is to be expected but does he have enough left to beat a genuine great in Crawford? While William Scull was very negative against him last time, Canelo looked mediocre as he followed his man around the ring and barely landed anything of note. He didn’t look great in his points wins over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga before that either and, although the scores were pretty wide, Canelo was expected to win both contests very easily. Both men have been knocked out since, so the form isn’t strong.

Is Canelo still king?

Canelo is two years younger than Crawford at 35, but he is the older man in boxing terms and, having turned professional at 15, has an awful lot of mileage on his clock. On the other hand, the 37-year-old Crawford has taken very little punishment during his career and looked as fresh as ever when we last saw him just 13 months ago. What are the best bets? Canelo is the favourite at 4/6 and recent money has seen Crawford come into a best price of 17/10, although he is generally a 6/4 chance. So, there isn’t too much between them at the odds. A lot has been made about Crawford stepping up, and rightly so, but he is actually slightly taller than Canelo and has a four-inch reach advantage, so size might not play as big a part in the fight as many think. What will, though, is how Crawford reacts when he gets hit by a heavy-handed super middleweight, and that could decide the fight. Crawford has bulked up and the extra muscle will slow him down a little, but he should still be much the quicker man here and that can count for a lot if, as expected, this is more of a boxing match than a slugfest. Canelo, who is very strong for the weight, will be walking his man down from the off and can do damage when getting close enough. He is an excellent body puncher and that could be his route to slowing the more mobile Crawford down. He has good head movement and a granite chin, along with a varied arsenal of punches at his disposal, but it will all depend on whether he is able to get close enough to land them.

There is no blueprint to beat Crawford, but there is for Canelo, who has been beaten twice by master boxers. He was given a boxing lesson by Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, and most people thought Bivol won their fight by a wider margin than the three cards of 115-113. There is no shame in either of those losses to elite talents, but Canelo has twice come unstuck against master technicians with good footwork and Crawford very much fits that bill. Crawford is as slick and as skilful as they come. He can fight brilliantly from both stances, is a sharp and accurate puncher, and is mentally and physically very tough. His lateral movement could cause Canelo serious problems, and he is happy going forward as well as counterpunching on the back foot. He is the complete all-round package; it is just a question of him handling the power and strength of Canelo. Canelo needs to make his presence felt early doors and impose himself as the stronger man. That is easier said than done against someone as good as Crawford, but he may not need to land too many heavy shots for Crawford to slow down and become tentative. In summary, this is a brilliant match-up between two genuine stars who have boxed at the highest level for a long time, and picking a winner is very tricky. However, one thing that does seem likely is that this goes the distance, which is a 1/3 shot with the bookies. Neither man is a fast starter, and it is four years since Canelo last scored a stoppage, while nailing Crawford cleanly is a tough task and he has always taken a shot well when clipped at lower weights. You can get 13/10 about Canelo landing a decision and, given Las Vegas is his second home, and it will be full of Mexicans, it would be no surprise to see the judges lean in his direction. However, I prefer the 9/4 about Crawford winning on the scorecards.

He has the skills, footwork and reach to keep Canelo out of range and the weight may not be as big a factor as people think. Expect Crawford to be constantly moving and pumping out his jab, while switching between stances and constantly turning Canelo, whose feet have never been the quickest but look to be getting slower. The feeling is that this could be a tight 12-rounder with plenty of suspense ahead of a decision, but I believe Crawford is capable of navigating his way to victory with a master display of boxing.

Canelo v Crawford: Big fight details & TV coverage When and where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday September 13

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday September 13 Start time : Undercard approx 0000 BST (Sunday), Main Event approx 0400 BST (Sunday)

: Undercard approx 0000 BST (Sunday), Main Event approx 0400 BST (Sunday) TV channel and cost : Netflix (Just subscription cost from £4.99 per month)

: Netflix (Just subscription cost from £4.99 per month) Belts : Canelo's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

: Canelo's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles Records : Canelo 62-2-2 (39 KOs), Crawford 41-0, (31 KOs)

: Canelo 62-2-2 (39 KOs), Crawford 41-0, (31 KOs) Sky Bet odds: Canelo 4/7, Crawford 7/5

Canelo v Crawford: Full fight card Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

IBF, WBC and WBO super-middleweight titles

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Interim WBC super-middleweight title

Interim WBC super-middleweight title Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Marco Verde Alvarez vs Marcos Osorio-Betancourt

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

D-Day for Donovan Before it all kicks off in Las Vegas, there is a cracking history-making rematch at Windsor Park in Belfast to enjoy on DAZN first. Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker fight for the vacant IBF welterweight belt in the first ever world title contest between two Irishmen. It is just over six months since their first encounter which ended in very controversial circumstances and there is genuine needle between the pair as a result. There was very little to separate them at the prices last time, but it wasn’t long before Donovan began to take control and from the fourth round onwards, when he began to pick off the oncoming Crocker at will. Admittedly, a cut to Crocker’s left eye played a part but Donovan was superb that night, as he used his excellent footwork to move around his target and land heavy counters.

However, even though both seemed to be guilty of leading with the head, it was Donovan who was warned and had two points taken off, before a very controversial ending. Now well on top and going in for the finish after dropping his man earlier in the eighth round, Donovan rained punches down on Crocker who looked ready to go and, a second after the bell sounded for the end of the session, Donovan landed a cracking shot to put his opponent down heavily. The referee disqualified Donovan for hitting after the bell and Crocker was declared the winner, despite being second best all night. The odds are very different this time around, with Donovan a 1/6 favourite and Crocker as big as 5/1. Local lad Crocker must be better this time, as he walked forward behind his high guard and was picked apart without throwing too much himself in March. However, Donovan was so dominant in the first fight that it is very hard to go against the Limerick man, even if Crocker raises his game a notch or two. The skills, movement and accuracy of Donovan were far too much for Crocker last time and I think they will be again here. With an even bigger crowd, more at stake and the pair not seeing eye to eye, I don’t envisage this one going the distance and Donovan is 8/11 to score a stoppage. Of more appeal is the 7/4 about Donovan winning in the second half of the fight. That should have been the result earlier in the year and, given he took a few rounds to pick Crocker apart last time, that looks the way to go in the rematch. Preview published at 1115 BST on 12/09/25