Boxing fans get ready, the biggest fight of 2025 so far is almost upon us.

There is an old-school feel to Saturday’s huge world super-middleweight unification clash between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Superfights in Las Vegas - while never exactly the norm - did used to take place much more regularly than they have done in recent years, with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia taking over as the epicentre of the boxing universe in recent times. This is an absolute blockbuster, with two of boxing’s biggest names and ‘pound-for-pound’ megastars locking horns for all the marbles (WBA belt notwithstanding) at 168lbs. Here, the experts at Furyjoshua.com have answered some key questions ahead of the bout, which will be broadcast live on Netflix around the globe.

Q - Can Crawford handle the jump up in weight? Crawford - who won his first world title at lightweight in 2014 - is moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo at 168. The American is chasing history, but it’s such a big ask. Canelo is an established champion at super-middleweight and has looked an immovable object at the weight for a few years now. There's an old boxing adage that states 'A good big 'un beats a good little 'un' and the contrast in punching power and muscle mass may be significant. That said, recent photos which surfaced online of Crawford 41-0 (31) just over a week out from the fight saw him looking in extraordinary shape, and let’s not forget that in terms of the tale of the tape ‘Bud’ is slightly taller than his Mexican opponent and has a 4-inch reach advantage. The weight jump looms as one of the defining factors of the bout, as does the huge question mark around whether the prodigiously-skilled Crawford can handle the physical demands of fighting a Mexican legend?

Q - Have we seen the best of Canelo Alvarez? Canelo 63-2-2 (39) is the younger man by a couple of years here but there is no doubt that - at the age of 35 - he is slightly past his best. Crawford is 37 but there are far less miles on the clock for the American. Alvarez has been punching for pay since he was 15 years old, and the cumulative effect of years of sparring and fighting must inevitably have taken a toll. In his last fight with William Scull in May, the pair set a new and rather unwelcome Compubox record after throwing the fewest combined punches in a 12-round contest. However, that had more to do with Scull refusing to stand and engage than Canelo being unable to pull the trigger. That said, Alvarez is much more economical now as a fighter and that could spell trouble against a fighter as skilled and busy as Crawford. It would be disingenuous to say that Canelo - or Crawford for that matter - are still anywhere near their respective peaks at this stage so this fight could come down to who has the most left. It’s still a compelling fight as it is so rare for superstars - actual modern greats - to face each other. As far as Canelo is concerned, this fight will tell us if he can still swim with sharks.

Q - How do the bookies have it? Interestingly, the money has slowly been coming for Crawford, whose price has shortened from an opening show of 7/4. Latin American icon Canelo is 8/13 at the time of writing with Crawford now no better than 8/5. The draw - which could be a runner given the fact that Canelo has been the recipient of some uber generous judging down the years - is an 18/1 poke. The bookies fancy Alvarez to win on points as the most likely outcome, with 5/4 available on him winning by decision or technical decision. If punters feel the weight jump will be too great, then 4/1 that Canelo wins via KO, TKO or Disqualification might make some appeal. Crazy stat time? Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have fought over 750 combined rounds as professionals, with neither fighter ever being officially knocked down.

Q - Who do both men have in their respective corners? ‘Bud’ has a tight team who are tried and tested at the highest level. Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre has been working with him since 2001, while Esau 'El Tuto’ Dieguez has also been involved with the Nebraskan for the best part of two decades. Red Spikes is another integral part of his training team, and all three men will be crucial if Crawford is going to get the job done in Las Vegas. Canelo has trainer Eddy Reynoso by his side. Reynoso's link-up with Canelo began when the Mexican legend originally turned pro way back in October 2005, aged 15. He has been with him ever since, working with him to become a multi-time world champion. Jose 'Chepo' Reynoso - Eddy’s father - is also involved and they are another tight team. This will likely be a high-level tactical battle. Canelo thrives on controlling the pace, whipping in violent body shots and exerting calculated pressure. Crawford is renowned for his speed, versatility, switch-hitting and ability to adjust and adapt in fights. Tactics are going to be crucial, so McIntyre and Reynoso are key players in this contest. Q - Is there an extra buzz because the fight has landed in Las Vegas? While Riyadh Season’s interest in boxing has been a game changer, a lot of the huge events which have landed in Saudi Arabia have been notable for a lack of real buzz in the stadiums in terms of atmosphere. The events are always very well organised and run smoothly - and as boxing fans we are obviously grateful to see some of the huge unification fights we have seen courtesy of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. But truthfully, when the audience is so overly polite and well-mannered, it does tend to detract ever so slightly from the product. This September throwdown at Allegiant Stadium (home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders) will join the long list of memorable fights held in the Nevada entertainment capital. Fights such as Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns and Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick helped solidify Vegas as the boxing capital of the world once upon a time. Times change, but Sin City will have the usual drifters, grifters and gamblers out in force for this one and given that Netflix will stream the blockbuster bout, the eyes of the world will once again be on Nevada.

Q - Best fight on the undercard? To be totally honest, given how big the main event is, the undercard is pretty underwhelming in terms of big names. Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr, Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez, and Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas are all OK fights, but none of them set the pulses racing. Looking at the card as it stands, it feels like the promoters have put all their eggs in one basket. The biggest risk with putting all your eggs in a main event-size basket is if the lead fight doesn't deliver, the entire show could be seen as a dud due to the underwhelming supporting card. Walsh 14-0 (11) is an unbeaten Irish fighter living and training in the sunny atmosphere of California under the direction of legend Freddie Roach at his famous Wildcard Boxing Club. Vargas Jr 17-0 (15) is also unbeaten and has boxing in the blood. His father and trainer - Fernando Sr - was a world champion and huge star in his time, having faced Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad and Shane Mosley among many others during his own fighting pomp. It’s a fight that could catch fire, but we are leaning towards Walsh, who looks like a real buzzsaw in there and who could make it rough for ‘El Feroz’. Elsewhere, current WBC interim world super-middleweight belt holder Mbilli 29-0 (24) faces knockout artist Lester Martinez 19-0 (16). This should be a fun fight as both men can really whack and it seems unlikely the judges’ scorecards will be needed, with a KO/TKO finish from either man the most likely result.