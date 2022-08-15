Joshua has spent the last four weeks in Saudi Arabia finalising preparations for ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ and on Monday he began media duties in a chaotic function room at the Shangri-La hotel.

Looking to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to Usyk when they first clashed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago, the 2012 Olympic champion looked relaxed as he painted the picture of an early-stoppage win.

“It’s good to be back in Saudi Arabia. We’ve been here four weeks now, this is our fifth week. It feels like a second home, it’s been nice,” Joshua said.

“May the best man win at the end of the day. I’m praying for victory and praying for a good fight as well. I want to do it this time.

“I’m going to come out…ding ding ding round one. Good defence, thinking positive, step forward…boom boom…one-two…Usyk drops…Joshua becomes three-time champion of the world in Saudi Arabia. Life is good!”

When asked if the rematch was the biggest fight of his career, Joshua said: “Yes, most definitely. I’ve felt that pressure in my camp, 100 per cent. It has pushed me on.”