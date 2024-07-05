Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets for Saturday July 6

Cameron Norrie v Alex Zverev

I’m going to stick with looking for angles involving the underdogs on Saturday with Norrie immediately looking a big price at 5/1 to win this.

I can see how the layers have got to those odds – Zverev leads the head-to-head 5-0.

However, the most-recent meeting, played on a pretty fast court at January’s Australian Open, went to a final-set tie-break. As the scoreline suggests, there was little between the players.

Norrie admitted to doing extra video research ahead of that clash and it appeared to pay dividends – he’d lost the previous four in straight sets.

One of the keys to (relative) success was the ability to mix things up, Norrie coming forward on several occasions, a tactic which should also work well on the grass.

This surface isn’t Zverev’s favourite and while he’s had few problems en route to the last 32, this looks a much tougher test against a player who made the semi-finals here in 2022.

Admittedly, Norrie hasn’t been in the greatest form but a return to SW19 appears to be working well and he was impressive in beating fellow Briton Jack Draper in straight sets on Thursday.

While I’m not ready to back Norrie for another upset, I do feel he’s overpriced and so the way to get with him is on the game handicap where he gets a 5.5-game start.

That Melbourne meeting in January saw Zverev win just one more game.

Notably, there have been tie-breaks in four of their five previous matches so even if Norrie is beaten, there looks a good chance he’ll be able to keep the scoreline fairly close.