Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets for Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini

“Experience is on my side,” was a Novak Djokovic quote looking ahead to this match.

Just a tad.

This will be his 30th Grand Slam final but Matteo Berrettini has never played in a match at this level before.

However, it is Djokovic’s titles tally which will be the focus for both player and his many fans when he takes to Centre Court on Sunday.

In it, Djokovic will be chasing a 20th Grand Slam success, one which will draw him level with long-term rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and arguably take him past the winning post in the greatest-of-all-time debate.

With such a prize at stake, it’s easy to make an argument that the pressure may be felt. That’s fair enough – and even if we didn’t have Djokovic running at 17/20 from the start of the tournament, I’d have no interest in backing him to win this match at 1/4.

Some evidence can be found for that pressure theory. In 2015, Djokovic went off a hot favourite against Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros as he looked the complete the career Grand Slam but was well beaten by a player playing out of his mind.

While I think it would be unfair to Wawrinka to compare Berrettini’s game too much to his, the Italian certainly has similar power in his racquet. A player with such a weapon in his arsenal will always have a puncher’s chance, although playing lights-out for three sets against an all-time great takes some doing.

Berrettini has certainly been playing well. He’s backed up his Queen’s Club title in the exact fashion he’d hoped – and many predicted.

The first serve is a sledgehammer and usually sets things up for him to control the points. Even if that misses, the second delivery is still potent – he’s won 61% of points behind it so far in the tournament.

The problem for him here is he’s playing arguably the best returner the sport has seen. This will be a much different test to what’s gone before.