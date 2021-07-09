Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Ash Barty v Karolina Pliskova (1400 BST)

On May 16, Karolina Pliskova was crushed 6-0 6-0 in the final of the Italian Open in Rome by Iga Swiatek.

Less than two months later she’ll play for the Wimbledon title. It has been quite a turnaround.

Pliskova has long been thought of as a player with the potential to produce this sort of run at Wimbledon, her huge first serve being the primary reason.

However, a string of early exits has plagued the former world number one over the years, her movement often highlighted as a reason why.

The serve has certainly fired over the past fortnight – she’s been broken only four times in the tournament and in her semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka faced just the one break point.

Significantly, her movement looks to have improved too – perhaps working with the highly-successful coach Sascha Bajin has helped on that front – and frankly I’m a little surprised to see her up at north of 2/1 to win this final.