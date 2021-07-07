Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Ash Barty v Angelique Kerber

Outright 50/1 pick Kerber is now just one win from delivering followers a tasty each-way profit but sadly it’s the world number one who stands in her path.

Since hitting the grass, the German has rediscovered the sort of form which brought here three Grand Slam titles and having won the warm-up event in Bad Homburg, she’s coming into this contest on a 10-match winning streak.

Her Monday/Tuesday straight-sets wins over Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova were impressive and certainly suggest she’s capable of being competitive.

Arguably her form has been more impressive than Barty, although the Australian seemed to go up a notch against Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 and never really looked in any trouble.

Her serve is working well and Kerber’s famed defensive skills – her ability to get back balls when almost sitting on the turf continually amazes - will need to be to the fore if she is to prevail. She did deal with Gauff’s power well though and brings a wealth of experience to the court here, including victory in this very arena over Serena Williams in the 2018 final.

Barty will doubtless mix it up though with her slice a real weapon on this surface.

Unlike Kerber, she hasn’t been to this stage of Wimbledon before, although she has reached a Grand Slam final in the past, emerging as champion at the 2019 French Open.

She’s the right favourite but I initially priced up Kerber around the 6/4 mark. She’s actually a 21/10 shot and offers a touch of value at that price, in my opinion.

Of course, those already on at 50/1 need not get involved in that but as its own bet, that looks to have potential – Kerber has won two of their previous four meetings, all of which have taken place on a hardcourt.

For those looking to side with Barty, a run through the serve stats from those previous matches produces a way of boosting her victory price.

Barty has served the most aces in the three most recent matches between the pair, as well as the least amount of double faults in three of the four (one tie).

Sky Bet go 2/1 about Barty winning while serving the most aces and fewest double faults.

Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka

With two form players contesting it, this match has potential to be great.

But it could also turn out to be terrible with the pair having thrown in a horror show or two in the past.

Pliskova has served great so far in SW19, losing her delivery only three times in five matches, but this is her biggest test yet and pressure looks certain to come on her serve at some stage.

The Czech, who does have the advantage of having previously won a Grand Slam semi-final, moved well during her dominant win over Viktorija Golubic in the last 16 and she’ll likely need to cover the court well again here with Sabalenka’s extra power set to cause problems.

Few hit the ball bigger than the Belarusian but, as I’ve written many times before, that can lead to a high error count. She’s found the right balance in her last two matches and did well to stay in control of things when Elena Rybakina turned up the heat the other day.

The pair’s two previous meetings have both been close with the margins wafer-thin.

Their most recent clash, in Cincinnati in 2018, saw Sabalenka save two match points before winning 7-5 in the third. That came just a couple of months after a similarly-close encounter on the grass of Eastbourne – Sabalenka won that in a final-set tie-break.

If Pliskova is able to maintain her form, she has the ability to make quotes of 9/5 look big, although I do expect Sabalenka to win – another two-sets-to-one victory at 16/5 is tempting.

However, I’m heading to the sub-markets for my bets on this one.

With Pliskova serving so well, I like the look of the 7/5 available about her breaking serve first.

In those previous meetings, she’s broken in Sabalenka’s first and second service games so the opening stages of the match look ripe for an early break.

It’s hardly one to go crazy with but I’m happy to back it.

I also think the 9/4 on offer about Sabalenka serving the most aces is too big.

She out-aced Pliskova 13-5 in that most-recent meeting in Cincinnati.

This market looks priced up around all the talk of Pliskova’s good serving so far this tournament but even during Wimbledon 2021, she’s only served six more aces than Sabalenka across the five rounds thus far.