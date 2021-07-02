Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Andy Schooler reveals his best bets for Saturday’s third-round action at Wimbledon 2021.
1pt first-set tie-break in Nick Kyrgios v Felix Auger-Aliassime at 21/10 (William Hill)
1pt Jordan Thompson to beat Ilya Ivashka at 11/8 (Bet365)
1pt Marin Cilic to beat Daniil Medvedev at 4/1 (Betway, BoyleSports)
When these two met on the grass of Queen’s Club two years ago, there was just one break of serve with Auger-Aliassime grabbing it late on to win 7-5 in the final set.
That is a nod to how I expect this match to pan out.
Serve should dominate – there were 36 aces in that Queen’s clash – with both men capable of slamming the ball down at over 140mph.
The first set of that only previous meeting went to a tie-break and 21/10 about a repeat here looks a decent play.
Kyrgios has looked surprisingly good at SW19 so far given he hadn’t played since February, while FAA has lost just the one set, having impressed during the warm-up events.
A long contest is another option worth considering. There could easily be more than one tie-break and I’d expect both men to win a set.
Given that, over 40.5 games at 8/11 is an alternative, perhaps safer, option.
Thompson has landed two upset wins so far and he’s out at 11/8 to claim another here which I find surprising.
The Australian is very much at home on grass, as evidenced by his wins over seed Casper Ruud and former quarter-finalist Kei Nishikori in the opening two rounds.
Ivashka has seen off Jeremy Chardy and Jaume Munar, not the same calibre of opponent, and will test Thompson with his power.
However, I doubt Thompson will be over-awed at that – he performed admirably here against Kyrgios in 2019 - and his greater grasscourt experience can see him through this.
Thompson won the pair’s only previous meeting (albeit on clay) and simply looks too big to do it again here.
A former finalist at the All England Club, Cilic looks a chunky price to knock out a player who is world number two but has yet to go beyond this third-round stage at Wimbledon.
Cilic has rediscovered his form since hitting the grass, winning the title in Stuttgart and reaching the last eight at Queen’s, where he has won twice.
His game is very much suited to this surface with his first serve incredibly difficult to return. If he can keep his first-serve percentage high, it will be a tough day for Medvedev - tougher than the price suggests.
I can see this being a tight contest decided by some key points here and there. That was certainly the case in their previous contest in Washington in 2019 – there was just one break of serve that day with Medvedev winning 6-4 7-6.
Some will be put off by that – Cilic hasn’t always handled the pressure moments well – but that is built into the price.
The 4/1 quotes about the Croat look somewhat disrespectful and it’s a price I’m happy to back.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.