Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Nick Kyrgios v Felix Auger-Aliassime

When these two met on the grass of Queen’s Club two years ago, there was just one break of serve with Auger-Aliassime grabbing it late on to win 7-5 in the final set.

That is a nod to how I expect this match to pan out.

Serve should dominate – there were 36 aces in that Queen’s clash – with both men capable of slamming the ball down at over 140mph.

The first set of that only previous meeting went to a tie-break and 21/10 about a repeat here looks a decent play.

Kyrgios has looked surprisingly good at SW19 so far given he hadn’t played since February, while FAA has lost just the one set, having impressed during the warm-up events.

A long contest is another option worth considering. There could easily be more than one tie-break and I’d expect both men to win a set.

Given that, over 40.5 games at 8/11 is an alternative, perhaps safer, option.