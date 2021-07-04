Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Karen Khachanov v Sebastian Korda

The last-ever ‘Manic Monday’ which sees every last-16 singles match played takes place this year – there will be play on ‘Middle Sunday’ next year - but despite there being 16 matches to consider, there’s not a great deal standing out on the coupon.

I am, however, a little surprised to see this contest priced up as basically a 50-50 match given how well Khachanov has played in the past couple of rounds.

The Russian has heled serve throughout his victories over Egor Gerasimov and Frances Tiafoe, the latter particularly impressive given his opponent’s form coming into the clash.

Korda saw off Dan Evans in four sets in the last round, a match which saw the Briton blow a 4-2 lead in the fourth set. Evans felt he’d played well below himself and I believe Khachanov will provide a much stiffer challenge if he brings the level he did against Tiafoe.

He has greater weight on his shots than Evans and will look to deny Korda the chances he had to come forward in the last round. In any case, Korda may be more reluctant to use such tactics against Khachanov.

There’s been much hype surrounding Korda, in part due to his family’s all-round sporting success – sister Nelly won a golf major only last weekend.

He’s clearly a player who is going to do well in the years to come but in the here and now I like Khachanov to win this at the price.