Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for Monday’s fourth-round action at Wimbledon 2021.
1pt Karen Khachanov to beat Sebastian Korda at 10/11 (General)
1pt Elena Rybakina to beat Aryna Sabalenka at 6/4 (General)
The last-ever ‘Manic Monday’ which sees every last-16 singles match played takes place this year – there will be play on ‘Middle Sunday’ next year - but despite there being 16 matches to consider, there’s not a great deal standing out on the coupon.
I am, however, a little surprised to see this contest priced up as basically a 50-50 match given how well Khachanov has played in the past couple of rounds.
The Russian has heled serve throughout his victories over Egor Gerasimov and Frances Tiafoe, the latter particularly impressive given his opponent’s form coming into the clash.
Korda saw off Dan Evans in four sets in the last round, a match which saw the Briton blow a 4-2 lead in the fourth set. Evans felt he’d played well below himself and I believe Khachanov will provide a much stiffer challenge if he brings the level he did against Tiafoe.
He has greater weight on his shots than Evans and will look to deny Korda the chances he had to come forward in the last round. In any case, Korda may be more reluctant to use such tactics against Khachanov.
There’s been much hype surrounding Korda, in part due to his family’s all-round sporting success – sister Nelly won a golf major only last weekend.
He’s clearly a player who is going to do well in the years to come but in the here and now I like Khachanov to win this at the price.
For me, the best of the outsiders across the coupon is Rybakina, who looks very backable at 6/4.
Yes, Sabalenka is 2-0 up in their head-to-head series but both matches went to a deciding set, most recently at the start of this year in Abu Dhabi.
Sabalenka wobbled against Katie Boulter in round two, the Briton showing the problems the Belarusian can be caused when she’s faced by an opponent who can handle her power.
When she’s unable to hit through opponents regularly, the errors can easily flow as Sabalenka looks to hit bigger and bigger.
I doubt Rybakina will be blown away and she’s also a match for Sabalenka in the serving stakes – the Kazakh has lost serve only once in her first three matches at Wimbledon.
As well as Rybakina’s power, Sabalenka must also overcome a mental hurdle here as she has never won a last-16 match at a Grand Slam.
She will very much be aware of that and it’s an issue which has the potential to throw a spanner in the works if this gets close.
In short, Rybakina looks too big and should be backed accordingly.
Posted at 2145 BST on 04/07/21
