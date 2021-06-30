Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

After another profitable day on Wednesday, Andy Schooler reveals his best bets for day four of Wimbledon 2021.

Roger Federer v Richard Gasquet Federer leads this head-to-head 18-2 with the last 10 all won in straight sets by the Swiss. That 10-match winning streak comprises 22 sets, 10 of which have been won 6-2 or quicker, so 4/1 about the first set featuring under 8.5 games looks decent business. We tried a similar bet in Federer’s first-round match, and while he only took the first set 6-4 on that occasion, he held break points in three of Adrian Mannarino’s five service games. In short, we weren’t far away. I’m happy to try again here with Gasquet often looking lost at sea against the game’s elite – he is also 0-17 against Rafael Nadal and 1-13 against Novak Djokovic. Having got used to the tricky early-tournament conditions, I’d expect Federer to be sharper than his opening outing. Click here to back Under 8.5 games in first set with Sky Bet Sky Bet go 9/2 under their Price Boost scheme that Federer wins the first set 6-2, 6-1 or 6-0, which is an option for their customers.

Lorenzo Sonego v Daniel Galan I’m not a huge fan of straight-sets bets on the grass given one bad game can prove so costly, but I expect Sonego to be too good for Galan in this one. He’s the man with the track record on grass – he won in Antalya in 2019 and only last weekend was contesting the final in Eastbourne. In contrast, Galan’s first-round win was his first on grass over a top-100 player, and with all due respect to Federico Coria (who did win a set), he’s not in Sonego’s class. Click here to back Lorenzo Sonego to beat Daniel Galan 3-0 with Sky Bet The Italian is 10/11 to win in straight sets, which seems fair enough against a player yet to crack the top 100 himself.

Daria Kasatkina v Jelena Ostapenko Regular readers will know Kasatkina is among my outright long-shot picks, so perhaps we should just hold back here. However, I do believe she’s a big price at 8/5 to win this one. She’s well bedded in on the grass having made the final in Birmingham in the lead up to Wimbledon, while she also played well in Eastbourne – before running into Ostapenko. The Russian wasn’t far away from winning that at all – having taken the opener 6-1, she got to 5-5 in the second before seeing the match slip away. It won’t take much for that result to flip. Ostapenko is considered a dark horse by many, but, while her go-for-broke game can look highly impressive when it’s firing, she’s also capable of some miserable performances where she struggled to keep the ball in play. Click here to back Daria Kasatkina to beat Jelena Ostapenko with Sky Bet In short, I’m happy to back the underdog here given the price involved.

Alexander Bublik v Grigor Dimitrov Another underdog I like the look of on Thursday is Bublik. Doubtless he comes with a warning – the Kazakh is a leaf out of the Ostapenko book, capable of losing matches off his own racquet. But, in the main, he’s played well on grass this season, with his big first serve firing well last week in Eastbourne before he ran into Lorenzo Sonego in the last eight. He certainly had too much for Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round, not facing a break point in that match. Dimitrov is a step up from that, but he’s struggled for wins of late. The former SW19 semi-finalist, who required four sets to beat veteran Fernando Verdasco in round one, has gone 6-7 since leaving Australia in February, let down by his body on occasions. The pair’s only previous match came in fast conditions in Chengdu in 2019 and was won narrowly by Bublik. He’s capable of winning this – if he holds himself together for the duration. That’s by no means certain, but I’ll try a small play on the outsider. Click here to back Alexander Bublik to beat Grigor Dimitrov with Sky Bet