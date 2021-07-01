Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

It’s been a profitable Wimbledon so far for our Andy Schooler, who has four selections for Friday’s action in SW19.

Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon day five 1.5pts Madison Keys to beat Elise Mertens at evens (general) 1pt Andy Murray (+7.5) to beat Denis Shapovalov on aces handicap at evens (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Andy Murray to serve more aces than Denis Shapovalov at 10/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Karen Khachanov to beat Frances Tiafoe at 5/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Elise Mertens v Madison Keys Madison Keys has long been a streaky player but when she’s on a hot run she’s very hard to stop. She’s often delivered on the big stage, having made seven Grand Slam quarter-finals, including one here at Wimbledon. Her big serve and power game are well suited to this surface and there have been good signs since the grasscourt season began. The American, a former champion in both Eastbourne and Birmingham, beat Aryna Sabalenka at the warm-up event in Berlin before losing 7-6 in the decider to eventual champion Liudmila Samsonova. So far in SW19, she’s won both matches in straight sets. She’s lost serve only once but notably her return game has been in good working order – she’s created 25 break points in the first two rounds. CLICK HERE to back Madison Keys to beat Elise Mertens with Sky Bet Mertens has brushed aside her opening two opponents, losing just six games, but wild card Harriet Dart and world number 99 Lin Zhu are a long way short of Keys’s calibre. I’m not sure she should be the underdog here and make her my best bet of day five.

Denis Shapovalov v Andy Murray The match of the day will be in the teatime slot on Centre Court and the prices suggest it will be Murray’s last at Wimbledon 2021. I agree but the markets which look particularly interesting are the aces ones. I always value the head-to-head highest in these markets but this will be the pair’s first meeting. The layers expect the left-handed Shapovalov to easily out-ace Murray but I’m not so sure. In round one, the Scot sent 17 (in four sets) past Nikoloz Basilashvili who, like Shapovalov, stands 6ft 1in tall. Interestingly, Basilashvili is ranked four percentage points higher when it comes to first-serve points won this season, and almost nine points clear of the Canadian on the return games won metric. It’s not hard to argue he’s a better returner. Shapovalov has struggled with double faults for some time and hit 16 in his five-set first-round match here (two above his ace count). That perhaps helps explain why his first-serve average speed was down at 114mph – his fastest serve was at 134mph. If he’s again forced to start taking the pace off, clearly there will be a lower chance of aces. CLICK HERE to back Andy Murray (+7.5) to beat Denis Shapovalov on aces handicaps with Sky Bet With Murray one of the greatest returners the sport has seen, I’m happy to take him at evens on the aces handicap with a 7.5 start. I also can’t resist a small play on Murray out-aceing his opponent at 10/1. The fact this is the first meeting intrigues me and if anyone can start getting a read on a strong serve, it’s Murray, who has an excellent record against lefties. CLICK HERE to back Andy Murray to serve more aces than Denis Shapovalov with Sky Bet He’s only lost 12 matches at tour level against left-handers not called Rafael Nadal, while interestingly he’s never lost to Feliciano Lopez or the recently-retired Gilles Muller, both big-serving lefties, regularly competing with them on the ace count.

Frances Tiafoe v Karen Khachanov There’s not too much I like on Friday’s coupon but for an outsider I’ll try Khachanov. The Russian won the pair’s only previous meeting which came at this very venue three years ago. It came over five sets with Khachanov crashing down 33 aces. That serve should again cause problems for Tiafoe, who is priced up as favourite following straight-sets wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Vasek Pospisil. A big reason for his success has been a high second-serve points-won percentage – it’s helped him remain unbroken - but it’s very difficult to maintain that at around 70 per cent. Khachanov, himself, held serve throughout his second-round victory over Egor Gerasimov and if he is able to fend off the American by earning plenty of free points with his big delivery, the pressure will inevitably grow on Tiafoe. CLICK HERE to back Karen Khachanov to beat Frances Tiafoe with Sky Bet At 5/4, I’ll take a chance on Khachanov here.

Alexander Bublik v Grigor Dimitrov Another underdog I like the look of on Thursday is Bublik. Doubtless he comes with a warning – the Kazakh is a leaf out of the Ostapenko book, capable of losing matches off his own racquet. But, in the main, he’s played well on grass this season, with his big first serve firing well last week in Eastbourne before he ran into Lorenzo Sonego in the last eight. He certainly had too much for Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round, not facing a break point in that match. Dimitrov is a step up from that, but he’s struggled for wins of late. The former SW19 semi-finalist, who required four sets to beat veteran Fernando Verdasco in round one, has gone 6-7 since leaving Australia in February, let down by his body on occasions. The pair’s only previous match came in fast conditions in Chengdu in 2019 and was won narrowly by Bublik. He’s capable of winning this – if he holds himself together for the duration. That’s by no means certain, but I’ll try a small play on the outsider. Click here to back Alexander Bublik to beat Grigor Dimitrov with Sky Bet