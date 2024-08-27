Andy Schooler landed a 13/5 winner on Tuesday at the US Open – here are his best bets for Wednesday’s second-round action.
1.5pts over 37.5 games in Brandon Nakashima v Arthur Cazaux at 4/5 (General)
0.5pt Laslo Djere to win a set v Novak Djokovic at 15/4 (888sport)
I like the chances of a long match here.
Both players have strong serves and I’ve written before about Nakashima’s relatively poor return stats – he’s broken serve only 18% of the time on a hardcourt this season, despite some recent strong results which include wins over both Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.
The American has the better form but I’d expect Cazaux to cause a few problems with the Frenchman’s serve likely to trouble the home hope.
Cazaux demolished Pablo Carreno Busta, who played well in Winston-Salem last week, in the first round and it’s notable that he won the pair’s only previous meeting which came on a hardcourt on the Challenger Tour last season. Cazaux won 80% of points played behind his first serve that day.
That clash went to 7-5 in the decider and while it didn’t feature a tie-break, there looks every chance of one here.
Cazaux has played a breaker in seven of his last 11 matches, while it’s six of 10 for Nakashima.
Essentially, I’m expected a serve dominated, close-fought match and that leads me to play the over 37.5 games line.
Taking on Djokovic is always risky business but I’m not at all sure that Djere should be 15/4 to win a set in this one.
Djokovic did little wrong in his opening-round victory over Radu Albot but now he faces a player who has troubled him in the past.
The two Serbs have played each other twice before and one each occasion, Djere has won at least a set.
They met here in New York 12 months ago and on that occasion Djere won the first two sets before losing in five.
Matches against a compatriot can be awkward and this head-to-head, which will surprise many, helps prove that.
Djere will know Djokovic’s game well having played on the same Davis Cup team over the years and I’d suggest that is a big reason for his relative success against the four-time champion.
While Djokovic won easily enough in round one, his first serve went in only 47% of the time and if that figure doesn’t leap up here, Djere will be confident of knocking on the potential upset door again.
A small bet on him winning a set at the price is the suggestion.
Posted at 2040 BST on 27/08/24
