Brandon Nakashima v Arthur Cazaux

I like the chances of a long match here.

Both players have strong serves and I’ve written before about Nakashima’s relatively poor return stats – he’s broken serve only 18% of the time on a hardcourt this season, despite some recent strong results which include wins over both Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

The American has the better form but I’d expect Cazaux to cause a few problems with the Frenchman’s serve likely to trouble the home hope.

Cazaux demolished Pablo Carreno Busta, who played well in Winston-Salem last week, in the first round and it’s notable that he won the pair’s only previous meeting which came on a hardcourt on the Challenger Tour last season. Cazaux won 80% of points played behind his first serve that day.

That clash went to 7-5 in the decider and while it didn’t feature a tie-break, there looks every chance of one here.

Cazaux has played a breaker in seven of his last 11 matches, while it’s six of 10 for Nakashima.

Essentially, I’m expected a serve dominated, close-fought match and that leads me to play the over 37.5 games line.