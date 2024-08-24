Qinwen Zheng v Amanada Anisimova

For me, this could be the match of the first round and I’m a little surprised to see it’s not a night match. It is, at least, on the second show court – Louis Armstrong – on Monday morning so could get the tournament off to a flying start.

Zheng arrives as the Olympic champion – she rewarded followers of this column at 25/1 in Paris – but she’s a seed who looks vulnerable early in New York.

The Chinese saw her 12-match winning run halted in Cincinnati as her first event back on the hardcourts saw her win just one round.

Zheng is actually now just 5-6 on this surface since reaching the Australian Open final and next faces a player very much enjoying life on the hardcourts.

Anisimova is 9-2 during the current hardcourt swing having made the Washington quarter-finals and then the final in Toronto.

US Open favourite Aryna Sabalenka, plus three other top-20 stars, were among her victims at the latter event and she should arrive here with confidence sky high.

The American has already claimed some notable wins at the Slams in her career – Simona Halep at Roland Garros, Naomi Oaska at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at Wimbledon spring to mind – and has the weapons to trouble her higher-ranked foe here.

Zheng has a strong first serve but her second is weak – she’s won only 44% of points behind it in 2024 – and so I’m happy to take her on.