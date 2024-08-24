Andy Schooler will be previewing each day’s action at the 2024 US Open. Here are his best bets for Monday’s opening matches in New York.
1.5pts Amanda Anisimova to beat Qinwen Zheng at 7/4 (Betway)
1.5pts Thiago Monteiro (+5.5) to beat Ugo Humbert on the game handicap at 6/5 (Betway)
0.5pt Monteiro to beat Humbert at 5/1 (BetVictor, BoyleSports, Betway)
1pt Yoshihito Nishioka and Lulu Sun both to win at 1.67/1 (BetVictor)
For me, this could be the match of the first round and I’m a little surprised to see it’s not a night match. It is, at least, on the second show court – Louis Armstrong – on Monday morning so could get the tournament off to a flying start.
Zheng arrives as the Olympic champion – she rewarded followers of this column at 25/1 in Paris – but she’s a seed who looks vulnerable early in New York.
The Chinese saw her 12-match winning run halted in Cincinnati as her first event back on the hardcourts saw her win just one round.
Zheng is actually now just 5-6 on this surface since reaching the Australian Open final and next faces a player very much enjoying life on the hardcourts.
Anisimova is 9-2 during the current hardcourt swing having made the Washington quarter-finals and then the final in Toronto.
US Open favourite Aryna Sabalenka, plus three other top-20 stars, were among her victims at the latter event and she should arrive here with confidence sky high.
The American has already claimed some notable wins at the Slams in her career – Simona Halep at Roland Garros, Naomi Oaska at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at Wimbledon spring to mind – and has the weapons to trouble her higher-ranked foe here.
Zheng has a strong first serve but her second is weak – she’s won only 44% of points behind it in 2024 – and so I’m happy to take her on.
At best prices, this is a 1/6 shot against a 5/1 underdog and that gap is simply too wide.
Neither man has pulled up any trees of late with Humbert’s form having certainly dipped from earlier in the campaign.
Now he returns to a tournament at which he’s gone just 2-6 during his career. His last three visits have all brought first-round defeats.
I’ve mentioned Monteiro’s under-rated serve on these pages in the past and if conditions do play quick, he’ll be tough to break.
That element is a bit open to question. Organisers have said their Laykold courts are medium-fast but several players have said they are playing quite a bit slower than the recent Cincinnati tournament. Perhaps that is due to the recent resurfacing.
Either way, what we do know is that history tells us the outside courts at Flushing Meadows tend to play faster than the showcourts and this match takes place out on Court 10 with an 1100 local time start, meaning it will be played in the heat of the day – the mercury is tipped to reach 30C on Monday and that’s good for faster-paced tennis.
Monteiro certainly dealt with Humbert’s attacking game well in their only previous meeting. That took place on the quick grasscourts of Eastbourne where he won in three sets and didn’t drop serve.
The handicap looks the obvious place to head with this one but I can’t resist a smaller punt on the outsider winning either, given the price.
My final bet on day one will be a double featuring two rematches from recent weeks.
Nishioka defeated Kecmanovic 6-4 7-5 when they met in Cincinnati just a couple of weeks ago.
Like many of the Japanese players, he likes the faster conditions on the tour and he’s worth backing at 4/6 to win this one.
Nishioka won the warm-up event in Washington earlier this month and got within a tie-break of beating world number seven Hubert Hurkacz in Cincy.
In contrast, Kecmanovic has won just one of his last six matches and has gone just 3-10 on hardcourts since January’s Australian Open.
I’ll double up Nishioka with the in-form Sun who you may remember made the quarter-finals of Wimbledon as a qualifier.
The New Zealander has built on that success since moving onto the hardcourts, beating two top-30 players – Linda Noskova and Ekaterina Alexandrova – not to mention Bronzetti, 7-6 6-3 in Cincinnati.
Sun’s victory over Alexandrova came last week in Monterrey where she only lost in the final.
That may put some people off – she’ll have had to hot-foot it from Mexico and so won’t have had a great deal of time to get used to the courts at Flushing Meadows.
However, Bronzetti isn’t in great form and you have to wonder whether she’s capable of taking advantage.
The Italian is 8-15 on hardcourts at all levels in 2024 and just 5-11 at tour level.
The Sun-Nishioka double pays around 17/10.
Posted at 1825 BST on 25/08/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.