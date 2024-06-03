Tennis betting tips Tuesday June 4: French Open preview and best bets

1pt Iga Swiatek to win the first two games v Marketa Vondrousova at 13/10 (Betfred, William Hill)

Iga Swiatek v Marketa Vondrousova

Swiatek came within a point of exiting the tournament in the second round but she’s now back as the overwhelming favourite to claim the title.

It would certainly take a brave punter to back against her at this stage – certainly in this match.

The Pole has won all three previous meetings with the Wimbledon champion, including a 6-1 6-2 rout here at Roland Garros in 2020.

If the dominance wasn’t clear, each match has been settled in straight sets with four of them won 6-2 or quicker.

Whereas Naomi Osaka had the power to trouble Swiatek in that near miss last week, Vondrousova’s game will be more varied and she’ll attempt to work Swiatek around the court with her mixture of shots.

It’s a tactic which rarely succeeds on the clay given Swiatek’s court speed and I can’t see her being properly tested here.

Unsurprisingly, the defending champion is very short for victory, even in straights, so the bet I like is an old favourite – Swiatek to lead 2-0 after two games.

She’s a renowned fast starter, especially on her favourite surface, and this bet has now landed in 12 of her last 18 matches at the French Open.

Beating Swiatek on clay is arguably the biggest challenge in the women’s game right now and you can see how some players will be beaten before they even step onto court.

Vondrousova should have more belief than that but she was quickly 2-0 down in that 2020 meeting and she can go the same way as so many others.