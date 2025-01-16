1pt Magdalena Frech (+5.5) to beat Mirra Andreeva on the game handicap at 3/4 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet)

1pt Tomas Machac (+5.5) to beat Novak Djokovic on the game handicap at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Novak Djokovic v Tomas Machac

We all know Djokovic is a 10-time champion here and even if you don’t consider him the greatest player of all time, no-one has surely ever been better at Melbourne Park.

But I was unconvinced about his chances of another title at the start of this year’s tournament and such feelings have only grown across the first two rounds.

Once the model of consistency, Djokovic now looks vulnerable in spells in matches.

So far in Melbourne, he’s lost sets against both wild card Nishesh Basavareddy and qualifier Jaime Faria.

Neither man is ranked in the world top 100 so facing 25th-ranked Machac is a considerable step up.

Djokovic will also know this is a player who has troubled him in the past.

Last season in Geneva, Machac claimed an upset win and while that match was on clay, their only previous hardcourt match – in Dubai in 2023 – was only settled by a final-set tie-break.

Back then, Djokovic was playing considerably better than he is now and I feel he could be vulnerable here.