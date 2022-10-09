Gijon Open

Gijon, Spain (indoor hard)

Sorry to kick-off with what sounds like an excuse, but this looks a tricky week for punters on the ATP Tour.

We’d usually be in Shanghai this week but with China off the calendar this season, we’ve instead got two new events in Gijon and Florence (see below).

That means bettors are deprived of some key information – there’s no ‘course form’ to look at and neither can they be sure what the conditions will be like.

Here in Gijon, what we do know is that they are playing on an indoor Greenset hardcourt and a look at qualifying suggests this will be the slower of the two events this week.

That matches up with the choice of ball – the Head Tour XT is designed to be slower than its Head Tour counterpart.

It’s also worth remembering that there are now just four weeks remaining for players to nail down spots in the ATP Finals field.

Three of those remain up for grabs and two players in this field have a serious chance of securing them – Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rublev sits sixth in the ‘Race to Turin’ following last week’s semi-final run in Astana and is an understandable favourite here.

As regular readers will know, we backed him each-way last week and so it was galling to see him lose from a set up (and heavily odds-on in play) against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He was, in fact, one of three semi-finalists (from three tips) last week and how that preview didn’t make a profit, I still don’t know.