1pt e.w. Dominic Thiem in the Gijon Open at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt e.w. Constant Lestienne in the Gijon Open at 33/1 (General)
Sorry to kick-off with what sounds like an excuse, but this looks a tricky week for punters on the ATP Tour.
We’d usually be in Shanghai this week but with China off the calendar this season, we’ve instead got two new events in Gijon and Florence (see below).
That means bettors are deprived of some key information – there’s no ‘course form’ to look at and neither can they be sure what the conditions will be like.
Here in Gijon, what we do know is that they are playing on an indoor Greenset hardcourt and a look at qualifying suggests this will be the slower of the two events this week.
That matches up with the choice of ball – the Head Tour XT is designed to be slower than its Head Tour counterpart.
It’s also worth remembering that there are now just four weeks remaining for players to nail down spots in the ATP Finals field.
Three of those remain up for grabs and two players in this field have a serious chance of securing them – Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta.
Rublev sits sixth in the ‘Race to Turin’ following last week’s semi-final run in Astana and is an understandable favourite here.
As regular readers will know, we backed him each-way last week and so it was galling to see him lose from a set up (and heavily odds-on in play) against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
He was, in fact, one of three semi-finalists (from three tips) last week and how that preview didn’t make a profit, I still don’t know.
Anyway, on we go and frankly I’m not convinced this is a week to get with Rublev.
Clearly he’s a much shorter price but notably there’s an awkward opening encounter looming.
Ilya Ivashka has been playing pretty well and likes indoor conditions.
Rublev has won both previous encounters (both indoors) but he’s coming down from a fair altitude in Astana to sea level for this contest and won’t have too long to adapt.
I not going for Rublev at 3/1 but neither do I like Ivashka’s price (16/1) enough to get involved with the Belarusian.
I’m also happy to take on Carreno Busta.
He has only one indoor title on his CV and that came six years ago.
The Spaniard does at least have the motivation – he’s in his homeland and could do with the 250 points in order to push up that ‘Race to Turin’ list.
Yet he’s played only one match since the US Open and lost it – to our 40/1 winner in Sofia, Marc-Andrea Huesler.
I prefer to take the top two seeds on and will do so with DOMINIC THIEM and CONSTANT LESTIENNE.
Thiem is in the top half with Rublev and the former world number three has been gradually improving in recent times as he looks to return to the top of the game following wrist surgery last year.
Since heading indoors, he’s reached a Challenger final in Rennes, lost in round two of Metz to Hubert Hurkacz and then at the same stage in Tel Aviv to Marin Cilic.
Those are a couple of tough draws but the Austrian has got luckier in Gijon where the seeds in his quarter are Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Francisco Cerundolo, two players who much prefer the clay under their feet.
I think this offers a really good opportunity for Thiem to gain real momentum and reach the latter stages.
With Rublev lurking, perhaps this screams another semi-final loser but, as I’ve said, I’m not totally convinced by the Russian this week and so backing Thiem to small stakes at 12/1 looks worthwhile.
In the bottom half, Lestienne is another whose form suggests greater things may be possible.
The Frenchman made the last eight in San Diego and, after heading indoors, reached the semis in Tel Aviv where seeds Adrian Mannarino and Maxime Cressy were among his victims.
Challenger Tour followers may not have been that surprised given Lestienne has won three hardcourt titles at second-tier level since Wimbledon.
In short, the 30-year-old is on a roll. He’s at a career-high in the rankings and looks pretty well drawn.
The seeds in this half are Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut (who won two games against Daniil Medvedev last week), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (beaten in round one by Pavel Kotov in Astana) and Seba Baez (playing his first match since the US Open and not a hardcourt fan).
Lestienne will open against Baez before a potential meeting with compatriot Arthur Rinderknech, whose serve won’t get as much success here than other venues.
33/1 looks a fair, each-way price.
Last updated 1705 BST on 09/10/22
