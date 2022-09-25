Add in that famous fact I keep bringing up – that the Canadian has just one ATP title to his name – and I’m happy to look elsewhere.

Denis Shapovalov at least managed to raise his level towards the end of the North American hardcourt swing but he’s still only won just five of his last 16 matches, while you have to go back to Rome to find the last occasion he claimed three wins in a row.

Neither am I that keen on the next two seeds off the rank.

As a result, I couldn’t back any of them with any confidence.

While all three have first-round byes (some therefore won’t have to start until Thursday), that’s far from ideal preparation, especially going west to east means they lose time in flight. Certainly none of them will be taking to the practice court until Tuesday at the earliest.

Three of the world’s top 12 will be in attendance - namely Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz – but the trio all face the long flight from London where they were playing in the Laver Cup on Sunday.

They’ll play on DecoTurf at the venue built for the 1988 Olympics, one used over the past week by the WTA with Ekaterina Alexandrova winning the title. It wasn’t massively fast or slow.

With China not on the calendar again this year, the ATP Tour is back in Seoul this week for the first time since 1996.

As for Dan Evans, the concern in backing him is his first-round draw.

The Briton has to face Yoshihito Nishioka in his opener, one he heads into with a 0-5 head-to-head record. Two of those defeats have come this year, while Evans has previously admitted his dislike of playing the Japanese.

Of those at bigger prices, it will be interesting to see if Soonwoo Kwon can be one of those who lifts his game playing in front of home fans.

He’s benefited from the withdrawal of Brandon Nakashima in his section of the draw but there’s not too much I’m seeing in his recent form to suggest he’ll suddenly put it all together, no matter what the motivation.

Mackenzie McDonald looked better in San Diego last week, pushing Jenson Brooksby to a deciding set. If improvement continues, he could have potential at 40/1.

However, again, I’m far from convinced.

In what looks a trappy affair, my recommendation is a small bet on BORNA CORIC at 7/1.

The sixth seed looks in a decent section of the draw – Shapovalov is the higher-ranked player in his quarter, with Norrie a potential semi-final foe.

It was only last month that the Croat was the surprise champion in Cincinnati, while he should also be buoyed by knowing he’s delivered during the Asian swing in the past – he’s a former finalist at the Shanghai Masters.

Both of those events were playing fairly quick conditions. While he may not get his ideal conditions this week, it won’t be slow, especially with the weather forecast showing temperatures will be in the high 20s most of the week.

Of course, Coric can be very hit or miss – way too many first-round losses dent his hopes of really climbing the rankings. Hence, the low staking plan.

It’s certainly a bet to go into with your eyes wide open but if Coric does get up and running – and his draw certainly gives him that opportunity - he’s been playing well enough to challenge for another title.

CLICK HERE to back Coric with Sky Bet

Tel Aviv Watergen Open

· Tel Aviv, Israel (indoor hard)

Will appear here…

Sofia Open

· Sofia, Bulgaria (indoor hard)

It’s usually a pretty sluggish Proflex surface in use in Sofia, a venue the ATP has been visiting since 2016.

However, with the Bulgarian capital at around 550m above sea level, the strong servers have often gone well here, getting that added bonus of the thinner air.

Mirza Basic was a surprise winner here in 2018, since when Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner (twice) have been champions. In addition, Vasek Pospisil made the final in 2020.

It’s a trend certainly worth punters considering.

For those taking into account ‘course form’, it’s also worth noting that the tournament has been played at various times of the season over the years.

The first four editions were in February, 2020’s event was in November before the tournament settled in its current slot last year.

Sinner is back to bid for a hat-trick and he’ll doubtless have his backers given how he’s performed here in the past.

He’s the top seed in 2022 and played well at the recent US Open – remember he was a point away from beating eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight.

However, he made a quick return to action in Davis Cup last week and frankly was below his best on a slow court in Bologna, struggling past Francisco Cerundolo in three sets before losing to Mikael Ymer.

I don’t have any qualms about the bookies making him the favourite but I’m rarely a fan of backing the jollies. I’d only want to get involved at 11/4 if I were very confident about his chances and that’s not the case.

Instead, I’m prepared to take another chance on ILYA IVASHKA at 22/1.

Also in the top half of the draw, the Belarusian has played well over the past couple of months in conditions which suit his game.

He was a semi-finalist in Atlanta before making the last 16 at the US Open where, significantly, he pushed Sinner at the way to a fifth set in what has been their only meeting to date. They could meet again in the last four this week.

Ivashka won his maiden ATP title in Winston-Salem last season where there’s also a bit of altitude (it’s around 300m up there) and I’d expect him to be serving plenty of aces here.

The seeds in his quarter are home hope Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune but neither is in great form right now and this looks a decent opportunity for a player who should be raring to go after a three-week break.

I also looked for the big hitters in the bottom section and under normal circumstances I might be keen on Jack Draper and Oscar Otte.

However, Draper is playing for the first time since limping out of the US Open with a thigh issue, while Otte has gone 0-5 since post-Wimbledon knee surgery.

Perhaps last week’s pick, MARC-ANDREA HUESLER, can go well seven days late.

He was in fine form in Winston-Salem last month, serving very well – I posted the data in last week’s column (https://www.sportinglife.com/tennis/news/tennis-betting-tips-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-atp-tour-in-metz-and-san-diego/203709).

The Swiss let us down in San Diego, although perhaps the turnaround from Davis Cup duty was too short.

He’s better rested now, should be tough to break at this altitude and could be an awkward opening foe for second seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who’ll be playing for the first time since the US Open.

At 40/1, let’s give him another go to small stakes.