Our tennis man Andy Schooler has five tips, ranging from 5/1 to 50/1, for this week’s ATP action in Metz and San Diego.

Moselle Open Metz, France (indoor hard) Deposed world number one Daniil Medvedev makes a quick return to action on the ATP Tour this week and he starts as the odds-on favourite in Metz. However, while I can see why the bookies are wary of the Russian, I also think that’s a bit short. The other big name in the field is HUBERT HURKACZ and I don’t see why he should be so much bigger, especially given the pair can’t meet until the final. The Pole, who won this title a year ago without losing a set, is out at 13/2 which I simply can’t ignore. Helped by his big serve, Hurkacz’s game works well in quick conditions, which is what he’ll get this week – they play on a Slamcourt surface in the French city. Hurkacz highlighted that on Halle’s grass earlier this year where, significantly, he crushed Medvedev 6-1 6-4 in the final. In fact, he holds a winning record against Medvedev, also beating him on the Miami hardcourts this season (again in straight sets). In last season’s three meetings, Hurkacz won at Wimbledon, lost 7-6 in the third in Toronto (a match he really should have won) and was also beaten in a final set at the ATP World Tour Finals. I don’t think Hurkacz would be going off a huge outsider in any final with Medvedev – he certainly shouldn’t be – and it’s hard not to believe the outright market is skewed too heavily in the Russian’s favour.

I’m not even sure you can argue that Medvedev has the easier half of the draw to negotiate. OK, Dominic Thiem could be a tricky opening foe for Hurkacz, after all he did reach a Challenger final at the weekend so is bedded into indoor conditions. However, Thiem won just three games in that final so it’s hard to argue he’s arriving here brimming with confidence. Nikoloz Basilashvili, who has lost his last 14 sets, is seeded to face Hurkacz in the last eight, while then it could be Lorenzo Musetti or Aslan Karatsev. Frankly, it’s a section Hurkacz should be coming through. In the top half, potential banana skins for Medvedev include Winston-Salem champion Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Bublik, who has the tools to beat anyone on his day indoors if his head is screwed on properly.

CLICK HERE to back Hurkacz with Sky Bet However, it’s another player I’m happy to back at a tasty price in tis section and that’s UGO HUMBERT. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a disappointing year for the Frenchman but we also know this is a player with plenty of talent and a game, when it’s on, that is made for slick indoor conditions. He’s happy to come in behind his big, lefty serve and significantly he was doing just that in Rennes over the past week, winning the Challenger title there in some style. He didn’t drop serve or a set all tournament and destroyed Thiem in Sunday’s final. That looks the sort of week which could really kickstart Humbert back into the sort of form which saw him win three ATP titles in past two seasons and climb as high as 25th in the world rankings. OK, he’s facing a quick turnaround here but I don’t expect conditions to be hugely different than in Rennes. The same can’t be said about opening opponent Benjamin Bonzi, who arrives from much slower courts in Hamburg where he was beaten three times out of three in the Davis Cup. Further down the line, he could face Medvedev in the last four. But the Russian is the biggest scalp on Humbert’s record this season – he defeated him at the season-opening ATP Cup – and he also won their other meeting, on clay in 2020. Playing on home soil at an event which has been won 11 times out of 18 by French players, Humbert looks a decent bet at 33/1. CLICK HERE to back Humbert with Sky Bet

San Diego Open San Diego, USA (outdoor hard) JENSON BROOKSBY is a player I’ve mentioned positively on these pages in the past and this week he looks to have a great opportunity to capture his maiden ATP Tour tile. Thanks largely to his incredible ability to cover the court, the speedy 21-year-old look to have a bright future and, having already reached two finals this season, San Diego could be a case of third time lucky. Brooksby is one of only two top-50 players in the field and he arrives in decent nick. During the North American hardcourt season, he’s already made the final in Atlanta before reaching the third round of the US Open only to find eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in his path. I was actually a little disappointed Brooksby couldn’t push Alcaraz harder – he lost in straight sets – but there’s no-one near the Spaniard’s class here this week with Dan Evans the other player in the top 50 in attendance. While he’s a slightly short price than Brooksby, I’m not convinced about his motivation this week. Essentially, Evans is stopping off in San Diego en route to tournaments in Asia over the following fortnight and he does so having come straight off Davis Cup duty in Glasgow where GB suffered the disappointment on early exit on home soil. Evans was well beaten by Tommy Paul in Scotland where he was still cheering for his team on Sunday evening. OK, with a first-round bye, he might not have to play his opener until Thursday but it’s still a far-from-ideal turnaround.

