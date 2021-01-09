Sydney Classic

Sydney, Australia (outdoor hard)

Long-standing readers of this column will know that it’s rare for me to be particularly confident about one of the tournament favourites.

But such is the form of DAN EVANS that I feel he does have a great chance of success this week.

Evans started the season here in Sydney last week, helping Great Britain perform admirably in the ATP Cup team competition.

They narrowly failed to reach the knockout stage but Evans literally did all he could to make that happen, winning all five rubbers he was selected for.

They included three singles, all of which were achieved in straight sets. The players beaten were Jan-Lennard Struff, Denis Shapovalov and John Isner. The latter two were both ranked higher than Evans, who is the third seed this week with only Aslan Karatsev and Nikoloz Basilashvili above him.

The Briton looked to be playing towards the top end of his level at the ATP Cup and notably there looked to be an improvement in his backhand.

Evans is a player who has always used the slice well off that wing but he hit over more balls than usual last week and if that’s shot he’s becoming more happy to use, it’s going to be another good weapon for a player who does like to get on the front foot.

Significantly, Evans has been to the final in Sydney in this week of the season before – back in 2017 – while last year he won in the week prior to the Australian Open, albeit that event was in Melbourne.

Regardless, that’s strong form in this part of the world at this time of year and he looks highly likely to enter proceedings this week with confidence sky high.

This column backed Evans to win in Melbourne last year at a rather tasty 33/1. Sadly we’re not getting anywhere near that this time around but 7/1 still looks good, as long as you are prepared to take on board the usual risk that this week brings.

We’ve seen it countless times (and I’ve certainly written about it on many occasions) that players can easily withdraw mid-tournament in the week before a Grand Slam.

A minor physical niggle can be enough for a cautious approach to be taken with plenty of ranking points and money, not to mention potential glory, on offer next week in Melbourne.

There’s also the fatigue factor – how badly you players want matches this week with (hopefully) two more to come immediately afterwards?

However, I’m not too worried about Evans’ position on this front.

He has a first-round bye so will only play four matches even he makes the final, while he hardly over-extended himself last week with a series of short contests, the last of which was on Thursday.

His first match here won’t be until Tuesday at the earliest so he’s had plenty of time to rest up and with form good, I’m pretty sure he’ll be going all out to win his second ATP title.

The draw looks decent enough with Alexei Popyrin or Pedro Martinez, yet to play singles this year, up first.

Dusan Lajovic is due to be the first seed faced, although he endured a pretty miserable ATP Cup, losing all three singles and picking up an injury in the process.

Top seed Karatsev, who performed so well in Australia last year, is Evans’ slated semi-final foe. He’ll want matches under his belt this week having missed the ATP Cup following a positive COVID test.

Yet you wonder if that will leave any lasting effects and he looks a wobbly favourite this week.

The bottom half looks even weaker with the seeds all looking opposable.

Basilashvili is another who suffered injury at the ATP Cup, where he lost both matches played, while fourth seed Reilly Opelka was beaten in his opening match at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament.

David Goffin did likewise, while Fabio Fognini was only a hitting partner and cheerleader at the ATP Cup, failing to take to the match court.

There’s a good chance he’ll be coming in undercooked and with Nick Kyrgios his first-round opponent, it’s not hard to envisage the Italian falling early.

It’s tempting to back Kyrgios again.

I put him up last week but it was a case of stakes returned when he pulled out prior to his first match, citing his asthma problems. It would be one of those annoying moments for him to deliver a week late.

A winner in Brisbane in 2018, Kyrgios is out at 14/1 in what is a better field this week and if he’s now OK, that’s a price which could be made to look big.

But Kyrgios didn’t sound too convinced everything would be OK when he spoke about returning to court to “see how I feel and see if there’s any improvement” so there are clearly some physical worries for his backers - and don’t get me started on what his mental state might be.