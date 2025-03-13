Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
tennis icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Jack Draper
Jack Draper

Tennis betting tips: Indian Wells quarter-final preview and best bets

By Andy Schooler
Tennis
Thu March 13, 2025 · 3h ago

It’s quarter-finals day at the BNP Paribas Open. It’s been a profitable tournament for Andy Schooler’s match bets – find out what he’s backing in the last eight.

Tennis betting tips: Indian Wells quarter-finals

1.5pts Jack Draper to beat Ben Shelton at 4/6 (General)

1pt over 0.5 tie-breaks in Tallon Griekspoor v Holger Rune at 10/11 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Ben Shelton v Jack Draper

Draper delivered us a nice winner by defeating Taylor Fritz on Wednesday and I believe he can repeat the trick here.

The Briton is playing very well right now and his momentum really seems to be building after a strong start to 2025, which included a final appearance in Doha.

I pointed out in my outright preview how big servers have often been able to cut through the slow conditions here – mainly due to the thin desert air – and both of these men have done just that.

Like Draper, Shelton is yet to drop a set in Indian Wells and will be no pushover.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-60-horse-racing?sba_promo=CF25B10G60HR&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_B10G60

However, Draper’s first serve could be a key factor here in what will be the pair’s first meeting.

He won 91% of points behind it against a baffled Fritz and 90% against Jenson Brooksby in the previous round. Those are the sort of numbers which will put real pressure on Shelton to make the most of any second serves he gets a look at.

Shelton also has a big serve but he’s got nowhere near the 90% mark on first serve points won this week and Draper’s better return game can help him edge home again.

Sadly, early quotes of 17/20 have been snapped up but I’ll play at 4/6 which is usually about as short as I go.

Tallon Griekspoor v Holger Rune

While Rune appears to be getting back towards something like his best form, having defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last round, I’m tempted by Griekspoor here at 6/4.

This is a man who has now won seven of his last eight matches, including taking out top seed Alex Zverev here in Indian Wells.

He’s also won both previous meetings with Rune, although both of those matches took place on a claycourt.

A notable takeaway from those contests was that Rune managed to break serve in just 7% of return games.

Tallon Griekspoor
Tallon Griekspoor

Griekspoor’s serve has been a key part of his recent success – he’s up at 88% holds so far this season and has gone unbroken in two of his four matches here so far.

That, plus a relatively poor return game, has seen the Dutchman play a high number of tie-breaks and that’s the route I’m going to pursue.

Eleven of Griekspoor’s last 13 matches have featured a breaker, while one of those previous meetings with Rune did too.

I’m a tad surprised we’re able to get 10/11 about another in this match and, for me, that’s a price worth taking.

Posted at 0935 GMT on 13/03/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....