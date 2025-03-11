Tennis betting tips: Indian Wells round four preview and best bets

It’s three winning previews out of three for Andy Schooler in Indian Wells so far. Check out what he’s backing in round four of the BNP Paribas Open.

Tennis betting tips: Indian Wells round four 1pt Tommy Paul to beat Daniil Medvedev at 11/10 (General) 1pt Jack Draper to beat Taylor Fritz at 17/20 (William Hill)

Tommy Paul v Daniil Medvedev (Tue) This looks a big test for Medvedev – and something of a step into the unknown too. The runner-up here in each of the last two years has done everything asked of him so far in Indian Wells, although that isn’t a lot. He eased past Yunchaokete Bu in his opener and then was on court for just two games before Alex Michelsen retired on Sunday. Paul was posting an impressive win over Cam Norrie on the same day and I’m keen on the underdog’s chances here. This will be Medvedev’s first match against a top-20 player this season so it’s certainly a step up for the Russian, who hasn’t been in the best of form so far in 2025.

He arrived here with an 8-5 win-loss record, a sequence which included defeats to the players ranked 121, 92 and 96 in the world. Looking back further, he's 2-8 over the past 12 months against top-20 players on a hardcourt, which is a poor record for a player who has contested multiple Grand Slam finals on this surface. While his record in Indian Wells is clearly decent, you wouldn't really think this venue is naturally suited to Medvedev improving that statistic. He regularly criticised the conditions here for being too slow and I feel that Paul will be the happier to play on a sluggish hardcourt. The good news for Medvedev is that he's won three of the four previous meetings with Paul, although the American triumphed in the most recent – on the clay of Rome last season – and was just a tie-break away from victory in the previous hardcourt clash, which came right here in the semi-finals 12 months ago. A look at the service hold and break figures over the past year on a hardcourt favours Paul – he's held serve in 84% of his games and broken in 30% on return. His impressive combined figure of 114 is three better than Medvedev's. Medvedev famously labelled himself a "hardcourt specialist" at one point but he's facing another here and I'm far from convinced he's going to win. Let's try a small punt on Paul at odds-against.