For one day only the Sporting Life newspaper is back – get your free digital copy ahead of day one of the Cheltenham Festival

Last published in 1998 and popular among racegoers and even royalty, printed versions of The Sporting Life are being handed out at Paddington station to punters making their way to Cheltenham.

With columns from Simon Holt, Willie Mullins, Matt Brocklebank and more, the paper is packed with insight as well as race-by-race tips for day one of the Festival courtesy of Man On The Spot.

"At Sporting Life we’ve been dedicated to giving our customers the very best content for over 165 years. While now we operate purely digitally, we wanted to roll back the years and give fans heading to Cheltenham a keepsake to commemorate their day," said Sporting Life director Seb Butterworth.

"Our limited edition print newspaper celebrates what Sporting Life is all about - exclusive, in-depth content from some of the best and most talented people in the industry.

"The Cheltenham Festival is a massive occasion and it has been great to mark it with a campaign which celebrates both the heritage of Sporting Life, and our present and future. We hope our readers enjoy it."