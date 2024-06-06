Tennis betting tips Friday June 7: French Open preview and best bets

Andy Schooler has won eight of his last nine bets at the French Open – here’s his take on Friday’s men’s semi-finals.

Tennis betting tips: French Open matches 1pt Carlos Alcaraz to beat Jannik Sinner and both players to win a set at 13/8 (BoyleSports) 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Alcaraz v Sinner at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt under 6.5 double faults in Casper Ruud v Alex Zverev at evens (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner (1330 BST) It will be unusual not to see either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open. It’s 15 years since that was the case, 2009 being the year Roger Federer completed the career Grand Slam. We’ve become accustomed to the pair displaying their claycourt greatness on ‘second Friday’ but, it has to be said, it has sometimes produced uncompetitive matches. While watching a great put on a masterclass can be most entertaining – think Nadal against Andy Murray in 2014 – many fans crave two closely-matched players going head-to-head with no firm idea about who will emerge victorious. This year both semi-finals fit the bill and we could be in for two cracking matches. Obviously, it’s my job to come with those ‘firm ideas’, so let’s start with the first of the day’s semi-finals – the one the bookies expect the champion to emerge from.

Frankly, it’s quite easy to make a case for either man. It’s a rivalry that is building nicely with the pair’s eight meetings split equally. Only one of those has actually been played on clay and that came in Umag in 2022 when Sinner triumphed by the bizarre scoreline of 6-7 6-1 6-1. Alcaraz was in something of a post-Roland Garros funk at the time – he’d produced a poor performance against Alex Zverev in the quarter-finals to crash out – and I’m not going to pay too much attention to that one contest. Both men will crush the ball here – Sinner has one of the fastest forehands in the game with Alcaraz not far behind – but they also have that creativity and can muster some incredible angles. I’ve written in the past about Alcaraz’s ability to turn defence into attack with seemingly minimal effort but Sinner has raised his game to similar levels. I’d expect the Italian to be the slightly more aggressive – he’ll look to take time away from the Spaniard – but the clay will work in Alcaraz’s favour, slowing things down just that little bit. Arguably, just enough. I think it’s notable that two of Alcaraz’s victories over Sinner have come on the sluggish courts of Indian Wells and there’s no doubt he’s the player more naturally suited to the conditions on offer in Paris. Remember it’s not too long since Sinner was describing Monte Carlo as a “practice week”, clearly feeling a little uncertain about the transition to clay. Yes, he’s barely put a foot wrong in Paris but he’s also played no-one of real note. The only seed he’s faced so far is Grigor Dimitrov and the Bulgarian produced a pretty disappointing performance in their quarter-final. This will be a big step up. Where Sinner can potentially win this is with his stronger serve. It’s interesting to see he’s broken 31 times to 23 across their series and while that Umag contest certainly helped build that wide margin, he still leads even taking that match out of the equation. Yet Alcaraz’s return numbers have been the better during this tournament and I do see him enjoying success on Sinner’s second delivery. For me, Alcaraz takes this but it can’t see it being easy so I feel the value lies with backing Alcaraz to win and both players winning a set – that’s on offer at a best price of 13/8. But there’s also a bet in the sub-markets I like. Seven of the pair’s eight previous meetings have seen a tie-break, while the first set has gone the distance on no fewer than five occasions. That’s quite a number and even taking into account the slower surface, 4/1 seems a bit big about another occurring in this match. That Umag clash failed to produce a break of serve in the opening set. Let’s hope for a repeat here. Sky Bet’s 4/5 about a tie-break at any stage is a strong alternative.