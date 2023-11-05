Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Moselle Open and Sofia Open

Moselle Open

Metz, France (indoor hard)

I’m really not sure why there’s ATP Tour action this week but when you ask such questions of modern-day sport, money is usually the answer.

Regardless of the reasons, we’ve got two events on the schedule in the week before the season-ending ATP Finals, the first of which gets under way in Metz on Sunday.

Both are at the lowest ‘250’ level, meaning that neither the ranking points nor prize money on offer is particularly impressive so I’m therefore looking for players who will have plenty of motivation to succeed.

All the berths in those ATP Finals are already taken so that’s not a factor.

However, players who have the Davis Cup Finals to look forward to later this month fall into that motivation bracket (they’ll want to stay in good form for the looming team competition) and they include title favourite Alex de Minaur.

The problem is the Aussie arrives off the disappointment of failing to qualify for those ATP Finals, falling in the quarter-finals of last week’s Paris Masters having been a set up on Andrey Rublev.

It may be difficult for the Australian to get himself back up for an event of this nature, while I’m also a little concerned by the Slamcourt surface which is usually pretty slick – not ideal for the retrieving skills of De Minaur.

Instead, I like the chances of UGO HUMBERT.

He’s a player I tipped up at 100/1 at last month’s Shanghai Masters (where we also had a 40/1 winner!) and he duly made the quarter-finals to justify, to some extent, that faith.

Humbert beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Shanghai and the previous week defeated another of the ATP Finals qualifiers, Rublev.

Since returning to the European indoor hardcourts, Humbert has made the semis in Basel, only losing in a final-set tie-break to Shanghai champion Hubert Hurkacz, a result which was repeated in Paris last week when he faced another top-10 star in Alex Zverev.

In short, Humbert is playing very well and that’s reflected by the fact that he’ll hit a career-high of 23rd in the rankings when the new list is published on Monday.

I’d expect him to want to continue that form into the final week of his season, particularly given he’s playing on home soil – he was born in Metz.

French players have won nine of the last 13 editions of this tournament and Humbert looks to have a strong chance of adding another title to that run with the conditions looking ideal for his big, lefty serve and propensity to come forward.

With a first-round bye, Humbert will only need to win four matches and he also looks well drawn in the second quarter where Dominic Thiem or a qualifier will be his first opponent, while Yannick Hanfmann is the other seed in the section.

Potential semi-final foes include top seed Alexander Bublik and defending champion Lorenzo Sonego.

However, Bublik is not a player to trust at 11/2, no matter his recent title success in Antwerp, while Sonego, who hasn’t been in good form, faces a tough first-round match against Marcos Giron, who should not be ruled out.

Humbert has the form and motivation to succeed here and gets the nod at 11/2.