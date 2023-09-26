Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour previews and best bets for Astana and Beijing

It’s another midweek start on the ATP Tour this week and Andy Schooler has picked out his best bets for the action in Astana and Beijing.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 1pt win Tallon Griekspoor in the Astana Open at 8/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Astana Open at 16/1 (BetVictor) 0.5pt e.w. Marton Fucsovics in the Astana Open at 20/1 (BetVictor, Unibet, BetUK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Astana Open Astana, Kazakhstan (indoor hard) The Astana Open, which gets under way on Wednesday, has a strange history. Hastily created in 2020 as a solution to the COVID problem, it stuck around in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to a ‘500’ last season when it attracted an excellent field and was won by Novak Djokovic. It’s back at 250 level this year and subsequently has failed to attract a single top-20 player. As a result, world number 24 TALLON GRIEKSPOOR heads the field and I do like his chances. The Dutchman played well in the Davis Cup group stage recently, beating both Emil Ruusuvuori and Frances Tiafoe indoors in Split. His one loss that week, to Borna Gojo, came after the Netherlands had already won their group. It continued a good few months for Griekspoor, who was champion on the grass of Den Bosch in June and was then a semi-finalist on the hardcourts of Washington where Taylor Fritz was among his victims.

Good serving has been key to recent success with Griekspoor unbroken in six of his 22 matches since the start of the grasscourt season. Five other matches have seen him lose serve only once. My biggest concern is it may be a little slow for Griekspoor this week. They are still on Greenset courts in Astana, as they have been since inception, and last year Carlos Alcaraz was among those who criticised their slow pace. Still, Griekspoor did make the semis in Rotterdam this year, where it’s usually pretty sluggish, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise were the courts to play a bit quicker than in 2022 following the negative responses of 12 months ago. Griekspoor is in the same quarter of the draw as Sebastian Korda, while Jiri Lehecka and Laslo Djere are the other seeds in the top half which looks the stronger of the two sections. There could be some value to be had in the bottom half, which is led by Sebastian Baez, hardly known for his indoor hardcort prowess. Indeed, he was last in action just over a week ago on the clay of Buenos Aires and I’m happy to pass over him here. Alexander Bublik will look to perform in front of his home fans but the unreliable Kazakh has won just two matches since Wimbledon and those were against players ranked 180 and 567. His big serve is a key weapon but one likely to be blunted somewhat by the slow conditions so, again, I’m happy to look elsewhere.

ATP250 Astana Open main singles draw pic.twitter.com/Qfn6CtDfo4 — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) September 25, 2023

In Bublik’s quarter, MARTON FUCSOVICS could go well at a nice price. The Hungarian’s powerful flat-hitting has the ability to cut through slow conditions and he’s enjoyed himself in such surroundings before. He was runner-up in Rotterdam in 2021 and also in Sofia in 2019, meaning two of his three ATP finals have come on slow indoor hardcourts. This season, Fucsovics has beaten Fritz and Alex de Minaur, while he’s also tested Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon (losing in four) and Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open (lost in five). Most recently, he beat Korda in a five-set marathon at the US Open, an effort which rather explains his miserable loss in the following round. After a few weeks off, I’m not going to let that put me off here with Fucsovics looking capable of beating Sebastian Ofner first up – the Austrian had to quit due to injury in St Tropez last week – and then Bublik. Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem are others in this secton but at 20/1, Fucsovics looks worth a bet. Finally, let’s also back ADRIAN MANNARINO, who has long enjoyed playing on the indoor hardcourts. In particular, he has a strong record in Astana, making the inaugural final in 2020 and then the quarter-finals in last year’s much stronger field. He went 2-0 in Davis Cup for the French recently, backing up a run to the third round of the US Open. Essentially, that’s some decent form and while he does have an awkward-looking opener against Arthur Rinderknech, it’s worth noting he won their only previous meeting convincingly, destroying his compatriot’s second serve, winning 75% of points played on it. His own deal held up much, much better and if that match is safely negotiated, Mannarino has what looks a decent path to the last four.

China Open Beijing, China (outdoor hard) Will appear here on Wednesday – the tournament begins on Thursday.