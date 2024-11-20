Rafael Nadal said he wanted to be remembered as a good person and a kid who achieved more than his dreams in an emotional farewell to tennis in Malaga.

The 38-year-old’s career came to a close after Spain were dumped out of the Davis Cup in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands. In an on-court ceremony that finished close to 1am, Nadal thanked his family and team as well as the thousands of fans clad in Spanish flags who had flocked to the Martin Carpena Arena to cheer him on.

A video montage featured tributes from the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, David Beckham, Raul, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Garcia, while Nadal could not hold the tears back as he was acclaimed from all sides. ALSO READ: RAFAEL NADAL'S CAREER IN STATS

“The titles, the numbers are there so people probably know that, but I would like to be remembered more as a good person from a small village in Majorca,” he said. “I had the luck that my uncle was a tennis coach and I had a great family. Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today.

“But a lot of people try their best every single day. I have been very lucky in the life I have had the opportunity to live, I have lived unforgettable experiences because of tennis. I’d like to be remembered as a kid that achieved more than I ever dreamed.” Nadal had hoped to bow out in fairytale fashion by helping his country to a sixth Davis Cup title to bookend his two-decade career, but Botic van de Zandschulp had other ideas. The Dutchman dashed the hopes of Nadal and his army of fans by beating the home hero 6-4 6-4 in singles before teaming up with Wesley Koolhof – who is also playing his final event – to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) in the deciding doubles.

2017 | La Decima.



Coming back to Paris after having to pull out of the tournament the previous year, Nadal took over and flew by the rounds to lift his 10th Coupe des Mousquetaires. pic.twitter.com/D5civXYrkd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) November 1, 2024

Nadal was on his feet cheering his compatriots from the sidelines but the Dutch duo held their nerve amid the din. Nadal then had to wait for the cheers and chants to die down as he took to the court one final time to reminisce on his career. “It has been 20 years of a professional career in which you have carried me through the good times, and in the bad you pushed me to keep playing,” he said. ALSO READ: NADAL v FEDERER RIVALRY EXPLORED

“I have been able to live with Spain and with everyone, I have felt very grateful to feel the affection of all the public and especially here in Spain. “I want to congratulate the Netherlands and thank the whole Spanish team that is here, who have let me play the Davis Cup again, which has not gone as we all wanted. I have given everything I had.

“I have lived many important moments of my career with those who are here, it has been a privilege, we have achieved many beautiful things and now it is your turn to continue living them, which I am sure will come. “The truth is that you never want to get to this point. I’m not tired of playing tennis but my body doesn’t want to play anymore and you have to accept that. I feel super privileged, I’ve been able to make my hobby my profession for a long time.” Nadal’s parents, sister, wife and young son were in the crowd, and he added: “I am calm because I have received an education to face with calm what is coming now. I am calm because I have a great family around me that helps me with everything possible.”

A story of resilience, passion, and unmatched greatness. Rafa’s career, as narrated by Carlos Moya. 🎙️🏆 #RafaSiempre pic.twitter.com/hhK8LUIZVL — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 19, 2024

The speculation ahead of the tie had been that Nadal might only play doubles but captain David Ferrer could not resist picking him for singles. There were tears in Nadal’s eyes during a stirring rendition of the Spanish national anthem, and he showed trademark fight to try to secure a point for his team, but it was not to be. It was only Nadal’s second ever Davis Cup loss in singles, with the other coming on his debut against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Novak way back in 2004.

Relive the moment Rafael Nadal became a gold medallist at the 2008 Olympic Games! 🥹🥇



Will the King of Clay strike gold once again on the court Philippe-Chatrier? 🥇👀#Paris2024 | #100DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/19k9Z6ezEz — Eurosport (@eurosport) April 17, 2024