Rafael Nadal is heading into retirement after the Davis Cup Finals with Spain this week so we look back at his astonishing career in statistics.

The future of tennis is in exciting hands with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner having already treated us to a host of epic encounters, and in years to come we may just see a rivalry as compelling as the heydays of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, no matter how hard any future star tries, it's hard to imagine anything ever transcending the tramlines of tennis quite like the 'Fedal' era was able to do in iconic fashion. Over almost two decades, one of the fiercest sporting rivalries of all time - built on the deepest respect - would eventual evolve into a bromance so strong that Ellie Goulding was able to reduce both men to floods of tears during Federer final appearance at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in tears

While the statistics may never stop Federer being remembered as the most influential tennis player of all time, Nadal joins his great friend in retirement with a superior head-to-head record of 24-16, including 10-4 in Grand Slams and 6-3 in Grand Slam finals, while he's the only player to beat him in the finals of three different Grand Slams; French Open (x4), the Australian Open (x1) and Wimbledon (x1). Even casual sports fans were be gripped by their iconic intertwining careers down the years, and when Novak Djokovic gatecrashed the party by winning a whole host of Grand Slam titles of his own, the whole 'GOAT' debate was discussed almost as intensely and globally-wide as Messi v Ronaldo. There's absolutely no doubt the standard set by Federer and Nadal was pivotal in Djokovic becoming the player he was, while the least successful member of the 'Big Four', Sir Andy Murray, would certainly have won a whole lot more than his three Grand Slam titles had his peak not occurred slap bang in the middle of the greatest period in men's tennis. From when Nadal made his French Open debut in 2005 until the 2010 US Open, the pair combined to win 21 of the 23 Grand Slam titles available, with the Spaniard picking up nine compared to Federer's 12 that took the Swiss maestro's total to a phenomenal 16 at the time.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been rivals and friends

Djokovic was one of the two players - the other being Juan Martin del Potro - to get in on the act during this time in 2008 but it wasn't until 2011 when he truly began his relentless record-breaking pursuit of the legendary duo, which eventually saw him surpass Federer's 20 Grand Slams at Wimbledon 2020 and Nadal's 22 at, ironically, the 2023 French Open. If you'd told Nadal back in 2005 that he'd end up with more slams than Federer by the time he retires in 2024, he'd be forgiven for thinking it would be a record that could stand for generations to come. The fact Djokovic gazumped him just a year after becoming the most successful male player of all time almost defies belief, but it won't ever take any shine off his remarkable achievements which came in spite of a host of the injuries caused by so many titanic battles across all surfaces. Indeed, when you consider how many times he played through the pain barrier down the years and the amount of surgery he came through, it makes one of his unique records seem even more herculean. It's even one that Federer couldn't achieve and one that Djokovic will never emulate; winning multiple Grand Slam titles in three different decades. And he's done that emphatically, too, with six coming in the 2000s, 13 in the 2010s and three in the 2020s. His Grand Slam title span of 17 years from 2005 to 2022 is also longer than any other in the Open Era, with Djokovic's currently at 15 years (2008 to 2023) and Federer finishing on 15 (2003-2018). The longevity in adversity epitomises a never-say-die attitude that would rival any sports legend in history, let alone in tennis.

King of Clay Nadal's reign as 'King of Clay' will never end and it's unfathomable to think all those unprecedented records on his favourite surface will ever be surpassed in our lifetimes. However, before we blow our minds with his dizzying accomplishments on clay, it's so important to remember he is also right up there as one of the finest all-round players in tennis history. While the harshest of critics may have dubbed him a one trick pony before he ended Federer's heroic Centre Court reign in one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever witnessed in 2008, .Nadal is just one of seven different male players to win Grand Slams on clay, grass and hard courts in the Open Era alongside Federer, Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, Mats Wilander and Alcaraz. But even more impressively than that, in 2010 he became the first male player in history to complete this 'Surface Slam' in one calendar year when landing the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - a feat later emulated by Djokovic in 2021 (Australian Open, French Open & Wimbledon). In doing so, Nadal became the youngest player at 24 to complete the Career Grand Slam having also triumphed in Melbourne for the first time a year earlier, and that record just about still stands with Alcaraz threatening to break it. Sure, his staggering 14 French Open titles make up the vast majority of his total of 22 majors, but even if you took them all away, he'd still be ranked joint fifth for most Grand Slams ever with eight alongside Agassi, Connors and Evan Lendl. Only Djokovic (24), Federer (20), Sampras (14) and Bjorn Borg (11) would rank higher. Nevertheless, clay is where his legendary status was made, winning all 14 of his French Open finals and 112 of his 116 matches at Roland Garros. His win percentage of 97% is the highest on any Grand Slam surface while the only two other players to reach 90% in the Open Era are Borg (92.65% on clay overall and 96% at the French) and Sampras (90% grass). Roland Garros is also the venue where Nadal has accomplished a 'perfect' Grand Slam more than any other player in history. He's won the French Open without dropping a set four times in 2008, 2010, 2017 & 2020, with Djokovic and Federer being victims in the first of those occurrences and the Serbian also losing the last of those finals in emphatic fashion. To put this into context, only Bjorg (1976 Wimbledon, 1978 & 1980 French Open), Federer (2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon), Ilie Nastase (1973 French Open) and Ken Rosewall (1971 Australian Open) are the only men to go through a Grand Slam without dropping a set and Djokovic is running out of time to join this elite list. And there's more. In 2010 he became the first and only holder of the 'Clay Slam' which is the unique feat of winning the French Open and the three clay-court Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome in the same season. On clay overall, Nadal's 63 ATP titles is 14 more than the second player on that list - Guillermo Vilas - while his dominance restricted Djokovic and Federer to just 20 and 11 respectively. It was also on the red clay of Beijing in 2008 where Nadal became an Olympic champion and allowed him to go on complete the Career Golden Slam, following in the footsteps of Agassi and before Djokovic joined the club. In all his clay matches combined, Nadal won 479 and lost just 49 times, giving him a winning percentage of 90.7%; roughly five percent higher than Federer on grass, Djokovic on hard and Borg on clay. Quite simply that's as unbeatable as anyone can ever realistically get on one surface. Long live the king.

Rafael Nadal: Notable records Nadal holds the record of most seasons with at least one Grand Slam title (15 spanning 2005–2014, 2017–2020, 2022)

Nadal's streak of 10 consecutive years winning at least one Grand Slam title (2005-2014) has never been matched

One of two players to win major titles on three different surfaces in the same season (French, Wimbledon & US in 2010); Djokovic being the other in 2021

Nadal is one of three players with Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic to have completed the Career Golden Slam; All four majors and the Olympic gold medal in singles

His 14 French Open titles is not only the most ever achieved at Roland Garros but also the most times anyone has won a single Grand Slam

His 14 French Open finals is also the most at a single major

No other player has won as many as his 112 French Open matches at a single Grand Slam

96.6% match-winning percentage at the French Open is a record for any major

Nadal's clay court match-winning percentage of 90.7% (479–49) is a record for any surface

10 career title defences at the French Open (2006–08, 2011–14, 2018–2020) is a record only matched by Roger Federer at Grand Slams

Only ever winner of the Clay Slam: Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome Masters plus French Open in a calendar year (2010)

One of just five men to achieve the Career Grand Slam in Open Era alongside Federer, Djokovic, Agassi and Laver

Nadal has one more Grand Slams without dropping a set (4) than any man in tennis history. They all occurred at the French Open in 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2020. Bjorn Borg is next on the Open Era list with three while Federer did it twice (2007 and 2017) while Djokovic never has.

Nadal's career prize money of $134,946,100 is second only to Novak Djokovic

His four French Open-US Open doubles (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) is a record

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record AUSTRALIAN OPEN Titles:

2009 v Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2

2022 v Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5

2012 v Novak Djokovic 7–5, 4–6, 2–6, 7–6(7–5), 5–7

2014 v Stan Wawrinka 3–6, 2–6, 6–3, 3–6

2017 v Roger Federer 4–6, 6–3, 1–6, 6–3, 3–6

2019 v Novak Djokovic 3–6, 2–6, 3–6

: 77–16 (83%) Exit Stages: 1R 1, 2R 1, 3R 1, 4R 0, QF 7, SF 1, RU 4, W 2 FRENCH OPEN Titles:

2005 v Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5

2006 v Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)

2007 v Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4

2008 v Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0

2010 v Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4

2011 v Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1

2012 v Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5

2013 v David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3

2014 v Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4

2017 v Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1

2018 v Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2

2019 v Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1

2020 v Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5

2022 v Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0

Never Overall Matches Won/Lost : 112-4 (97%)

: 112-4 (97%) Exit Stages: 1R 1, 2R 0, 3R 1, 4R 1, QF 0, SF 1, RU 0, W 14 WIMBLEDON Titles:

2008 v Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7

2010 v Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4

2006 v Roger Federer 0–6, 6–7(5–7), 7–6(7–2), 3–6

2007 v Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–2, 2–6

2011 v Novak Djokovic 4–6, 1–6, 6–1, 3–6

: 58–12 (83%) Exit Stages: 1R 1, 2R 3, 3R 1, 4R 1, QF 0, SF 3, RU 3, W 2 US OPEN Titles:

2010 v Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2

2013 v Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1

2017 v Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4

2019 v Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4

2011 v Novak Djokovic 2–6, 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 1–6

: 67–12 (85%) Exit Stages: 1R 0, 2R 2, 3R 2, 4R 3, QF 1, SF 3, RU 1, W 4

The Grand Slam timeline during the Fedal-Djokovic era of dominance 🇬🇧 2003 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (1/20) 🇬🇧

🇺🇸 2003 US Open: Andy Roddick 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 2003 US Open: Andy Roddick 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 2004 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (2/20)

🇫🇷 2004 French Open: Gaston Gaudio 🇦🇷

🇬🇧 2004 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (3/20)

🇺🇸 2004 US Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (4/20)

🇫🇷 2004 French Open: Gaston Gaudio 🇦🇷 🇬🇧 2004 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2004 US Open: 🇦🇺 2005 Australian Open: Marat Safin 🇷🇺

🇫🇷 2005 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (1/22)

🇬🇧 2005 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (5/20)

🇺🇸 2005 US Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (6/20)

🇫🇷 2005 French Open: 🇬🇧 2005 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2005 US Open: 🇦🇺 2006 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (7/20)

🇫🇷 2006 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (2/22)

🇬🇧 2006 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (8/20)

🇺🇸 2006 US Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (9/20)

🇫🇷 2006 French Open: 🇬🇧 2006 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2006 US Open: 🇦🇺 2007 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (10/20)

🇫🇷 2007 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (3/22)

🇬🇧 2007 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (11/20)

🇺🇸 2007 US Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (12/20)

🇦🇺 2008 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (1/24)

🇫🇷 2008 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (4/22)

🇬🇧 2008 Wimbledon: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (5/22)

🇺🇸 2008 US Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (13/20)

🇫🇷 2008 French Open: 🇬🇧 2008 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2008 US Open: 🇦🇺 2009 Australian Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (6/22)

🇫🇷 2009 French Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (14/20)

🇬🇧 2009 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (15/20)

🇺🇸 2009 US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro 🇦🇷

🇫🇷 2009 French Open: 🇬🇧 2009 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2009 US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro 🇦🇷 🇦🇺 2010 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (16/20)

🇫🇷 2010 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (7/22)

🇬🇧 2010 Wimbledon: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (8/22)

🇺🇸 2010 US Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (9/22)

🇫🇷 2010 French Open: 🇬🇧 2010 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2010 US Open: 🇦🇺 2011 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (2/24)

🇫🇷 2011 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (10/22)

🇬🇧 2011 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (3/24)

🇺🇸 2011 US Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (4/24)

🇫🇷 2011 French Open: 🇬🇧 2011 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2011 US Open: 🇦🇺 2012 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (5/24)

🇫🇷 2012 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (11/22)

🇬🇧 2012 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (17/20)

🇺🇸 2012 US Open: Andy Murray 🇬🇧

🇫🇷 2012 French Open: 🇬🇧 2012 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2012 US Open: Andy Murray 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 2013 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (6/24)

🇫🇷 2013 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (12/22)

🇬🇧 2013 Wimbledon: Andy Murray 🇬🇧

🇺🇸 2013 US Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (13/22)

🇫🇷 2013 French Open: 🇬🇧 2013 Wimbledon: Andy Murray 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 2013 US Open: 🇦🇺 2014 Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka 🇨🇭

🇫🇷 2014 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (14/22)

🇬🇧 2014 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (7/24)

🇺🇸 2014 US Open: Marin Cilic 🇭🇷

🇫🇷 2014 French Open: 🇬🇧 2014 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2014 US Open: Marin Cilic 🇭🇷 🇦🇺 2015 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (8/24)

🇫🇷 2015 French Open: Stan Wawrinka 🇨🇭

🇬🇧 2015 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (9/24)

🇺🇸 2015 US Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (10/24)

🇫🇷 2015 French Open: Stan Wawrinka 🇬🇧 2015 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2015 US Open: 🇦🇺 2016 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (11/24)

🇫🇷 2016 French Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (12/24)

🇬🇧 2016 Wimbledon: Andy Murray 🇬🇧

🇺🇸 2016 US Open: Stan Wawrinka 🇨🇭

🇫🇷 2016 French Open: 🇬🇧 2016 Wimbledon: Andy Murray 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 2016 US Open: Stan Wawrinka 🇦🇺 2017 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (18/20)

🇫🇷 2017 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (15/22)

🇬🇧 2017 Wimbledon: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (19/20)

🇺🇸 2017 US Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (16/22)

🇫🇷 2017 French Open: 🇬🇧 2017 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2017 US Open: 🇦🇺 2018 Australian Open: ROGER FEDERER 🇨🇭 (20/20)

🇫🇷 2018 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (17/22)

🇬🇧 2018 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (13/24)

🇺🇸 2018 US Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (14/24)

🇫🇷 2018 French Open: 🇬🇧 2018 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2018 US Open: 🇦🇺 2019 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (15/24)

🇫🇷 2019 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (18/22)

🇬🇧 2019 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (16/24)

🇺🇸 2019 US Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (19/22)

🇫🇷 2019 French Open: 🇬🇧 2019 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2019 US Open: 🇦🇺 2020 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (17/24)

🇫🇷 2020 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (20/22)

🇬🇧 2020 Wimbledon: Canceled due to Covid

🇺🇸 2020 US Open: Dominic Thiem 🇦🇹

🇫🇷 2020 French Open: 🇬🇧 2020 Wimbledon: Canceled due to Covid 🇺🇸 2020 US Open: Dominic Thiem 🇦🇹 🇦🇺 2021 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (18/24)

🇫🇷 2021 French Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (19/24)

🇬🇧 2021 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (20/24)

🇺🇸 2021 US Open: Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺

🇫🇷 2021 French Open: 🇬🇧 2021 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2021 US Open: Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺 🇦🇺 2022 Australian Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (21/22)

🇫🇷 2022 French Open: RAFAEL NADAL 🇪🇸 (22/22)

🇬🇧 2022 Wimbledon: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (21/24)

🇺🇸 2022 US Open: Carlos Alcaraz 🇪🇸

🇫🇷 2022 French Open: 🇬🇧 2022 Wimbledon: 🇺🇸 2022 US Open: Carlos Alcaraz 🇦🇺 2023 Australian Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (22/24)

🇫🇷 2023 French Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (23/24)

🇬🇧 2023 Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz 🇪🇸

🇺🇸 2023 US Open: NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🇷🇸 (24/24)

Top 10 male tennis title winners in the Open Era Capped names are those whose totals were achieved since the ATP Tour inception in 1990 Jimmy Connors - 109 (8 Grand Slams) ROGER FEDERER - 103 (20 Grand Slams) NOVAK DJOKOVIC - 100 (24 Grand Slams) Ivan Lendl (8 Grand Slams) RAFAEL NADAL - 92 (22 Grand Slams) John McEnroe - 77 (7 Grand Slams) Rod Laver - 72 (11 Grand Slams) Bjorn Borg - 66 (11 Grand Slams) PETE SAMPRAS - 64 (14 Grand Slams) Ilie Nastase - 64 (2 Grand Slams)