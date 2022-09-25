Team World have won the Laver Cup for the first time at the fifth attempt as Roger Federer was denied one final trophy before retirement at the O2 in London.

Team Europe, who had won all four previous editions including a 14-1 trouncing 12 months ago, held an 8-4 advantage after the Saturday night's action but with each match worth three points on the final day, there were still a maximum of 12 to play for, with a total of 13 needed for glory. The lead was initially cut to a single point following a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory for Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime over Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in the opening doubles match on Sunday afternoon. Auger-Aliassime then produced an excellent display in a 6-3 7-6 (3) upset win over Novak Djokovic that married big serving with wonderful groundstrokes to inflict a first defeat on the Wimbledon champion since May. The Canadian's second consecutive victory took his team to the brink of success but it looked as though the evening session would be required when Stefanos Tsitsipas took the opening set 6-1 against Frances Tiafoe. But the American, who played pantomime villain alongside Sock against Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday night, was again the party pooper as he produced an incredible comeback to claim a 1-6 7-6 (11) 10-8 triumph that sparked wild scenes of celebration from John McEnroe's side.

🌍🏆 Team World have won the Laver Cup for the first time at the fifth attempt!



👏 Frances Tiafoe produced an incredible comeback to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas to get his team past the finishing line.pic.twitter.com/tX2IIEEAnh — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) September 25, 2022

During the 10-point tie-breaker, Tiafoe held his nerve and produced clutch tennis, somehow making a sensational drop shot despite starting behind the baseline and finally getting over the line to help Team World make history. A stunned Tiafoe reflected on-court: “Unbelievable, unbelievable feeling. Our captain Jonny Mac was tired of losing. I kept saying all week that this is our year. Guys showed up. Felix beat Novak, Jack and Felix also played unbelievable doubles and it wasn’t just me. “We all showed up. I just kept going and this is big. We’ll celebrate big tonight. “It looks like I have that clutch game right now, I don’t know. I feel like a kid out here, just competing and playing the game I love. I am just happy I get to hold the Laver Cup trophy today, that’s all that mattered.”

Great sportsmanship from Roger Federer after Frances Tiafoe's heroics denied him one last trophy. At least he got to see his #LaverCup get turned into a real contest. pic.twitter.com/5aLMiwaOLc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 25, 2022

McEnroe had made the bold call to play Auger-Aliassime in back-to-back ties at the start of Sunday but it paid off handsomely with the world number 13 in imperious form. Murray and Berrettini initially got off to a flyer in their doubles contest but it was the lightening quick reflexes of Auger-Aliassime at the net which saw the tide turn and alongside partner Sock they triumphed 2-6 6-3 10-8. It guaranteed the O2 crowd, and Federer, at least two more matches in the London arena before the Laver Cup came to its conclusion. With Djokovic standing in the way of Auger-Aliassime, after a 95-minute doubles contest beforehand, it looked a tall order for the 22-year-old to find a maiden win over the Wimbledon champion. An early break for the Serbian added further weight but the Team World player was able to pick up where he left off against Murray and Berrettini with a mixture of big serves and exceptional groundstrokes stunning Djokovic. Auger-Aliassime’s victory represented his first against any of the big three and he was understandably delighted. He admitted: “It felt great, for sure. You know, one of my best wins so far in my career. To back it up after the doubles, it was super important.” Team World vice-captain Patrick McEnroe was pleased their late night discussion paid off. “Felix is a strong young man, so we weren’t worried about him playing back-to-back,” McEnroe insisted. “In retrospect we look like geniuses because he played so well to win the doubles and singles, but you have to go out there and get it done. “We had a great full-team discussion last night about what our options were, At the end, we all agreed that was our best option.”

Laver Cup: Daily results and schedule Each match win on day 1 is worth one point, on day 2 two points, and on day 3 three points. The first team to 13 points will win Friday 23rd September Day Session (1pm onwards) Match 1: Casper Ruud (Europe) bt Jack Sock (World) 6–4, 5–7, [10–7]

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) bt Diego Schwartzman 6–2, 6–1 Night Session (7pm onwards) Match 3: Andy Murray (Europe) lost to Alex De Minaur (World) 7–5, 3–6, [7–10]

Match 4: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal (Europe) lost to Frances Tiafoe & Jack Sock (World) 6–4, 6–7(2–7), [9–11]

Day One Score: 2-2 Saturday 24th September Day Session Match 5: Matteo Berrettini bt Félix Auger-Aliassime 7–6(13–11), 4–6, [10–7]

Félix Auger-Aliassime 7–6(13–11), 4–6, [10–7] Match 6: Cameron Norrie lost to Taylor Fritz 1–6, 6–4, [8–10] Night Session Match 7: Novak Djokovic b t Frances Tiafoe 6–1, 6–3

b Frances Tiafoe 6–1, 6–3 Match 8: Matteo Berrettini & Novak Djokovic bt Alex de Minaur & Jack Sock 7–5, 6–2

bt Alex de Minaur & Jack Sock 7–5, 6–2 Day Two Score: 8-4 Sunday 25th September Day Session Match 9: Matteo Berrettini & Andy Murray lost to Félix Auger-Aliassime & Jack Sock 6–2, 3–6, [8–10]

6–2, 3–6, [8–10] Match 10: Novak Djokovic lost to Félix Auger-Aliassime 3–6, 6–7(3–7)

3–6, 6–7(3–7) Match 11: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Frances Tiafoe 6–1, 6–7(11–13), [8-10] Final Score: 8-13