Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.

Laver Cup: Day one schedule (Friday, September 23)

Day Session (1pm onwards)

Match 1: Casper Ruud (Europe) v Jack Sock (World)

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) v Diego Schwartzman (World)

Night Session (7pm onwards)

Match 3: Andy Murray (Europe) v Alex De Minaur (World)

Match 4: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal (Europe) v Frances Tiafoe & Jack Sock (World)

Laver Cup 2022 guide: Team Europe v Team World

When and where?

It is held at the The O2 Arena in London from 23 until 25 September.

What TV Channel is it on?

The Laver Cup will be live on Eurosport in the UK from 23-25 September, and available to stream on the Eurosport website and discovery+, which is available for £3.99 per month.

What is the format?

Each team has a squad of six players (plus reserves). There are 12 matches played across the three days, including nine singles (three per day) and three doubles (one per day). Each match victory is worth one point on day one, two points on day two and three points on day three - and it's the first team to each 13 points that wins the tournament. All matches are played as best-of-three, with a 10-point tiebreaker if play goes to a third set

Each player is picked once or twice for singles, with at least four of the six taking part in doubles. If there's injuries, then reserve players can be used.

What are the team line-ups and captains?

TEAM EUROPE

Captain : Bjorn Borg

: Bjorn Borg Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Roger Federer

Matteo Berrettini (reserve)

TEAM WORLD

Captain : John McEnroe

: John McEnroe Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiagoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

What is the schedule?

Friday 23rd September

Day Session

Match 1: Singles (1pm)

Match 2: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 3: Singles (7pm)

Match 4: Doubles (7pm)

Saturday 24th September

Day Session

Match 5: Singles (1pm)

Match 6: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 7: Singles (7pm)

Match 8: Doubles (7pm)

Sunday 25th September

Day Session

Match 9: Doubles (1pm)

Match 10: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 11: Singles (7pm)

Match 12: Singles (7pm)

History?

The Laver Cup has been staged four times since 2017 and Team Europe has won all of them.