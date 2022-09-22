Sporting Life
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Laver Cup: Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in his final match before retirement

By Sporting Life
13:16 · THU September 22, 2022

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.

Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.

Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman.

Laver Cup: Day one schedule (Friday, September 23)

Day Session (1pm onwards)

  • Match 1: Casper Ruud (Europe) v Jack Sock (World)
  • Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) v Diego Schwartzman (World)

Night Session (7pm onwards)

  • Match 3: Andy Murray (Europe) v Alex De Minaur (World)
  • Match 4: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal (Europe) v Frances Tiafoe & Jack Sock (World)

Laver Cup 2022 guide: Team Europe v Team World

When and where?

It is held at the The O2 Arena in London from 23 until 25 September.

What TV Channel is it on?

The Laver Cup will be live on Eurosport in the UK from 23-25 September, and available to stream on the Eurosport website and discovery+, which is available for £3.99 per month.

What is the format?

Each team has a squad of six players (plus reserves). There are 12 matches played across the three days, including nine singles (three per day) and three doubles (one per day). Each match victory is worth one point on day one, two points on day two and three points on day three - and it's the first team to each 13 points that wins the tournament. All matches are played as best-of-three, with a 10-point tiebreaker if play goes to a third set

Each player is picked once or twice for singles, with at least four of the six taking part in doubles. If there's injuries, then reserve players can be used.

What are the team line-ups and captains?

TEAM EUROPE

  • Captain: Bjorn Borg
  • Casper Ruud
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • Novak Djokovic
  • Andy Murray
  • Roger Federer
  • Matteo Berrettini (reserve)

TEAM WORLD

  • Captain: John McEnroe
  • Taylor Fritz
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime
  • Diego Schwartzman
  • Frances Tiagoe
  • Alex de Minaur
  • Jack Sock

What is the schedule?

Friday 23rd September

Day Session

  • Match 1: Singles (1pm)
  • Match 2: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

  • Match 3: Singles (7pm)
  • Match 4: Doubles (7pm)

Saturday 24th September

Day Session

  • Match 5: Singles (1pm)
  • Match 6: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

  • Match 7: Singles (7pm)
  • Match 8: Doubles (7pm)

Sunday 25th September

Day Session

  • Match 9: Doubles (1pm)
  • Match 10: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

  • Match 11: Singles (7pm)
  • Match 12: Singles (7pm)

History?

The Laver Cup has been staged four times since 2017 and Team Europe has won all of them.

  • 2017: Team Europe 15-9 Team World, Prague
  • 2018: Team World 8-13 Team Europe, Chicago
  • 2019: Team Europe 13-11 Team World, Geneva
  • 2021: Team World 1-14 Team Europe, Boston
Fetching latest games....