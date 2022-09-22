Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.
Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.
Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.
Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.
In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman.
Day Session (1pm onwards)
Night Session (7pm onwards)
It is held at the The O2 Arena in London from 23 until 25 September.
The Laver Cup will be live on Eurosport in the UK from 23-25 September, and available to stream on the Eurosport website and discovery+, which is available for £3.99 per month.
Each team has a squad of six players (plus reserves). There are 12 matches played across the three days, including nine singles (three per day) and three doubles (one per day). Each match victory is worth one point on day one, two points on day two and three points on day three - and it's the first team to each 13 points that wins the tournament. All matches are played as best-of-three, with a 10-point tiebreaker if play goes to a third set
Each player is picked once or twice for singles, with at least four of the six taking part in doubles. If there's injuries, then reserve players can be used.
TEAM EUROPE
TEAM WORLD
Friday 23rd September
Day Session
Night Session
Saturday 24th September
Day Session
Night Session
Sunday 25th September
Day Session
Night Session
The Laver Cup has been staged four times since 2017 and Team Europe has won all of them.