Roger Federer ended his legendary career with an emotional doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London on Friday night.

Federer v Nadal: The greatest rivalry It wasn't the fittingly finale everyone had hoped for just miles from the scene of his record-breaking eight Wimbledon titles - two of which coming against his greatest rival, whom he battled with on 40 memorable occasions in singles competition since 2004. The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 Grand Slam titles between them, were beaten 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 11-9 by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe after over two hours on court as Team World levelled the Laver Cup at 2-2 at the end of day one - but the scoreline was merely a footnote in Federer's farewell story.

Federer enjoyed a lengthy hug with old sparring partner Nadal at the conclusion of the match before he was given one final standing ovation by a sold-out crowd despite the clock being well beyond midnight. “We’ll get through this somehow,” Federer said on-court. “Look, it has been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. “Everything was the last time. Funny enough with all the matches, being with the guys and having family and friends, I didn’t feel the stress so much even if I felt something would go during the match. I am so glad I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier.

“Of course playing with Rafa on the same team, having all the guys here, the legends, Rocket (Rod Laver), Stefan Edberg, thank you. “It does feel like a celebration to me. I wanted to feel like this at the end and it is exactly what I hoped for so thank you. “It has been a perfect journey and I would do it all over again…” Federer had to fight back the tears before he thanked wife Mirka, who has watched him battle through a succession of knee operations before he finally admitted defeat in his pursuit to come back last week. He added: “Thank you everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on and you guys here tonight mean the world. “My wife has been so supportive… she could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play so thank you. She is amazing.”

👏 Roger Federer



🏆 20x Grand Slam titles

🇦🇺 1x French Open

🇬🇧 8x Wimbledon

🇦🇺 6x Australian Open

🇦🇺 5x US Open

🔝 Most Grand Slam matches won (369)

🔝 Most straight weeks at No 1 (237)

🥈 2nd most matches won (1252)

🥇 103 ATP Tour titles



Team World triumphs in the doubles.



A marathon two-hour-and-29-minute clash between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur kicked off the evening session with the Team World player winning 5-7 6-3 10-7 to get the visitors on the board. Double Wimbledon champion Murray had displayed plenty of his trademark defence during a lengthy battle but it was the Australian who held his nerve in the 10-point tie-breaker. “I just wanted to do anything I could to get the win for my team and I managed to find a way,” de Minaur said on-court. “I don’t know how much tactics were out there. It was be ready for a battle and for however long it took. Andy is a hell of a player, he has done so much for the sport and it is just great to have him around.”

