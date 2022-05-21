Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for Sunday’s opening day of the 2022 French Open.
1pt Pablo Cuevas to beat Jenson Brooksby at 2/1 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)
1pt Kaia Kanepi to beat Garbine Muguruza at 6/5 (General)
1pt Sebastian Ofner to win a set v Alex Zverev at 7/4 (bet365)
When looking for seeds who could be upset in round one, Brooksby’s name appears towards the top of my list, and I suspect many others.
The young American is a big talent and has proved that on his favourite hardcourts.
But the fact is his experience of clay, certainly at this level, is extremely limited.
This will be only the 21-year-old’s seventh tour-level match on the surface. He’s 2-4 so far with only one win coming against a top-100 player.
Cuevas is just outside that top 100 these days but he’s a highly-experienced campaigner, who is very much at home on the clay and I can see him using that nous to work Brooksby around.Expect some long, grinding points.
The Uruguayan is tempting at 2/1 and worth a try.
Muguruza may be a former champion at Roland Garros but she looks ripe for the picking at present.
It’s been a miserable 2022 for the Spaniard, who holds a losing record (7-8) so far.
She’s been prone to some alarming mid-match slumps and facing Kanepi isn’t an easy start in Paris.
The experienced Estonian has twice been to the quarter-finals here and has had some decent results of late, qualifying in Madrid and then reaching the semis of the WTA 125 event here in Paris.
OK, if Muguruza brings her A-game, she’s probably not going to win but there’s been little sign of the Spaniard delivering her best level and Kanepi looks worth backing here.
Zverev has enjoyed a pretty decent clay season but his often struggled at Roland Garros, certainly in terms of winning matches comfortably, and he’s often looked weary come the crucial second week.
Only two of his previous six opening matches at this venue have been won in straight sets and Ofner at 7/4 to win a set in this one looks rather large.
He won a title on the Challenger Tour in Prague last month and is already bedded into the local conditions having won three qualifying matches last week, dropping just one set in the process.
Zverev isn’t the most popular player and you can also see the notorious Parisien fans getting on his back at some stage.
I’ll take Ofner to claim at least a set here.
Posted at 1600 BST on 21/05/22
