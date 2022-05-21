Pablo Cuevas v Jenson Brooksby

When looking for seeds who could be upset in round one, Brooksby’s name appears towards the top of my list, and I suspect many others.

The young American is a big talent and has proved that on his favourite hardcourts.

But the fact is his experience of clay, certainly at this level, is extremely limited.

This will be only the 21-year-old’s seventh tour-level match on the surface. He’s 2-4 so far with only one win coming against a top-100 player.

Cuevas is just outside that top 100 these days but he’s a highly-experienced campaigner, who is very much at home on the clay and I can see him using that nous to work Brooksby around.Expect some long, grinding points.

The Uruguayan is tempting at 2/1 and worth a try.

Kaia Kanepi v Garbine Muguruza

Muguruza may be a former champion at Roland Garros but she looks ripe for the picking at present.

It’s been a miserable 2022 for the Spaniard, who holds a losing record (7-8) so far.

She’s been prone to some alarming mid-match slumps and facing Kanepi isn’t an easy start in Paris.