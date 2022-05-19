Iga Swiatek goes into the year’s second grand slam as a clear world number one and title favourite for every tournament she plays while, a couple of weeks after his 19th birthday, Carlos Alcaraz has shaken up the top of men’s tennis.

Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement just when she seemed set to dominate women’s tennis might have left a void but Swiatek, who does not turn 21 until midway through the French Open, has swept in with successive titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

The Pole is not a new name having burst into the spotlight with a sensational run to the French Open title in 2020 but she has clearly marked herself out from the raft of other one-time major champions of recent years by the way she has built on her breakthrough success.

Swiatek out to emulate idol

“I feel like I’m a different player right now,” said Swiatek. “Last year I feel like I still was trying to find some kind of consistency in the wins that I had, and also confirmation that Roland Garros wasn’t just a one-off tournament.

“I feel like I found that and I feel like I can move forward and just focus on my next goals. For sure the tournaments that I played this year, they have shown me that I can play better tennis on hard courts.

“The transition that I have to do to clay, it’s pretty different because usually it was like, ‘whoa, clay, finally I can play well’. I feel like my level was high anyway. Hopefully I’m just going to be able to enjoy tennis as much as I did for the whole season.”