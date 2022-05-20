It’s hard to look past the favourite in the French Open women’s singles, says Andy Schooler, but he’s also dug out 100/1 and 150/1 each-way picks.

Tennis betting tips: Women's French Open singles 5.5pts win Iga Swiatek at 10/11 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Petra Martic at 150/1 (General, 1/2 1-2) 0.5pt e.w. Jil Teichmann at 100/1 (Unibet, 1/2 1-2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

French Open Roland Garros, Paris, France (outdoor clay) It’s been a good few years since women’s tennis has had an odds-on favourite at one of its four Grand Slams but that’s the situation ahead of the French Open, which begins on Sunday. IGA SWIATEK took over at the top of the WTA rankings when Wimbledon champion Ash Barty surprisingly announced her retirement in March but she’s embraced that position and arrives at Roland Garros on a remarkable 28-match win streak. CLICK HERE to back Swiatek with Sky Bet That run has taken in five titles, including the big French Open warm-up events in Stuttgart and Rome, and is now the best unbeaten streak since Serena Williams claimed 34 consecutive victories in 2013. But it’s not just the sheer number of wins which has been impressive; it’s also the manner of them.

Straight-sets victories have very much been the norm. Swiatek has won 42 of her last 43 sets and, remarkably, 25 of those have been won with a 6-2 scoreline or better. This is dominance not seen on the WTA tour for many years and in short, you can see why the Pole is a short price to win here. Swiatek has everything in her favour When considering backing someone at just shy of even money you clearly need to look at the potential problems. Surface isn’t one – Swiatek loves the clay. Neither is the venue. Roland Garros is where the Pole’s big breakthrough came in 2020 when she stormed to the title in a fashion as impressive as her recent run – no sets were dropped in that fortnight. Fatigue isn’t a huge concern either. Yes, she’s played lots of matches in 2022 but, as pointed out, she’s breezed through many while the 20-year-old also showed her mature side recently when withdrawing from Madrid, giving herself a rest at a vital time. Swiatek’s ability to transition from defence to attack is second to none right now and having beaten all types of opponent in the past couple of months, it’s difficult to envisage her blowing up. Of course, it only takes one bad day for things to go up in smoke but that’s not happened to Swiatek for a long, long time and to suggest it’s going to happen in the next two weeks is simply guesswork. The one negative I can come up with is the draw, which could have been kinder. Notably, Liudmila Samsonova is Swiatek’s potential third-round opponent and she’s the only player who’s come close to beating her during the ongoing, stunning run. Swiatek eventually prevailed 7-5 in the final set of their Stuttgart semi-final but that scoreline shows the potential for an upset is there. That said, I’d also say the fact Swiatek has come through such a test is a good thing – finding yourself in a battle when you are blasting most opponents off court can be a shock to the system – while it’s also worth saying the indoor conditions in Stuttgart aid Samsonova’s big-hitting game more than those of Roland Garros.