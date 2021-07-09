Wimbledon 2021: World number one Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in men's final

Novak Djokovic is one win from a record-equalling 20th grand slam title after beating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon final.

The world number one, looking for a sixth All England Club triumph, beat Canadian 10th seed Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5 and will face Matteo Berrettini in the Centre Court showpiece on Sunday. Shapovalov, 22, playing in his first grand slam semi-final, was the better player for most of the first two sets but could not convert his chances and fell to a 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5 defeat. Djokovic has yet to hit top gear this fortnight but he has only dropped one set – his first match of the tournament against British teenager Jack Draper – and is now one win away from equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 slam titles and completing three quarters of a calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic said: “I don’t think the scoreline says enough about the performance or the match. He was serving for the first set and was probably the better player, had many chances. “I would like to give him a big round of applause for everything he has done today and also this two weeks. We are going to see a lot of him in the future, he is a great player.” Victory on Sunday would see Djokovic draw level with long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles. Berrettini serves up some Italian magic In the earlier semi-final, Berrettini powered his way past Hubert Hurkacz to set up a spectacular sporting double-header for Italy on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Rome became the first Italian man to reach the SW19 showpiece after a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory.

