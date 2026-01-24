Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Sunday January 25

Alex Zverev v Francisco Cerundolo

I was prepared to take on Zverev in my outright preview and while he’s survived the first week, it’s not been convincing stuff from the German.

He’s lost a set in all three rounds so far and this could be the test which proves too hard.

Unlike Cam Norrie in the last round, Cerundolo has the power to go toe-to-toe with Zverev, with his forehand a serious weapon – he’s capable of breaking down the Zverev weakness, the forehand, in the cross-court exchanges, and we’re likely to see a few drop shots too with Zverev not at his most comfortable when drawn into the forecourt.

Cerundolo has a proven track record for troubling Zverev, although admittedly all three of his wins have come on a claycourt.

The two hardcourt matches have both gone Zverev’s way, although one was indoors and in the other Cerundolo was bothered by injury and had to retire.

The Argentine, who beat the likes of Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik on a hardcourt last season, has obviously therefore got to do something he’s yet to achieve but form suggests that could happen.

Cerundolo is yet to lose a set in Melbourne and was impressive in taking down Andrey Rublev on Friday, losing serve only once and his second serve holding up well.

A repeat showing here will give him a chance of the upset which, at 12/5, looks worth a try.