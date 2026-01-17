Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Sunday January 18

1pt Jenson Brooksby (+5.5) to beat Alexander Bublik on the game handicap at 6/5 (Spreadex, Sporting Index)

Alex Zverev v Gabriel Diallo

This immediately stood out as a match which could be closer than the odds suggest.

For a start, we’ve got two big servers playing in the heat of the day when conditions should be fairly slick.

It will be the pair’s first meeting so Zverev may take a bit of time to get used to the Canadian’s delivery – and potentially could be caught cold.

The way I’m heading here is for Diallo to outperform his odds and he’s tempting to win a set at close to even money.

Zverev hasn’t always got off to a flying start Down Under – he’s dropped at least a set in three of his last five first-round matches in Melbourne.

The opponents were Dominik Koepfer, Juan Pablo Varillas (who won two) and Marcos Giron. None was ranked in the top 50 as Diallo is.

Zverev did make the final here 12 months ago but his season didn’t really kick on from there. He spent much of the second half speaking about not being fully fit.

Neither did he cut a happy figure at the recent United Cup at which he ranted during a defeat to the rusty Hubert Hurkacz, who hadn’t played for six months.

Diallo is a decent player and winning a set here certainly isn’t beyond him.

For those seeking bigger odds, 11/4 about him winning the opening set is worthy of consideration.