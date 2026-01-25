Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Monday January 26

Ben Shelton v Casper Ruud

Much was made of the fact that Casper Ruud served 25 aces on Saturday during his straight-sets win over Marin Cilic.

It was the best such tally of the Norwegian’s career and showed he’s serving very well right now; he also banged down 10 in his first-round win over Mattia Bellucci.

Shelton’s serve is more renowned. As expected on these pages, he served 15 aces in three sets against Valentin Vacherot in the last round but he’s often criticised for not using that weapon to its full extent. Not every first serve is a 140mph bomb.

The price that catches the eye here is the 7/1 about Ruud serving the most aces.

While he trails on the ace count across the tournament so far by 49-40, long-term readers will know I place much greater weight on the head-to-head – this is a market which is largely about how well a specific player can get a read (and a racquet) on his opponent’s serve.

And across the three previous meetings, the score is 20-16. Filter it down to hardcourt meetings and that becomes 17-16, with Shelton having won 10-8 when they last meet in Acapulco in 2024 and Ruud edging home 8-7 in the other surface clash.

Throw in how well Ruud served on Saturday and this looks likely to be much closer than the odds suggest and I can’t resist a bet on the outsider here.