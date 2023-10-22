Ben Shelton claims first ATP Tour title at Japan Open as 20/1 and 13/1 tennis tips land for Sporting Life

Ben Shelton claimed his first ATP Tour title with victory over Aslan Karatsev at the Japan Open in Tokyo, capping a remarkable week for followers of Sporting Life's tennis tips.

The 21-year-old only turned professional just over a year ago but has made rapid strides, reaching the US Open semi-finals last month, and he will become the fourth American in the top 15 of the rankings on Monday. Shelton – tipped at 13/1 by tennis expert Andy Schooler in his pre-tournament preview here – showed no nerves during the final against Karatsev, and it was the Russian who smashed his racket in frustration during the second set as his opponent eased to a 7-5 6-1 victory.

“That meant a lot to me and my team,” said Shelton on atptour.com. “We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour. “I made some deep runs lately. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don’t just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week. “I am not saying I am anywhere there yet but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo, is really special.”