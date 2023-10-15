Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Japan Open, European Open & Nordic Open

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan (outdoor hard)

For the final time this season, there are three tournaments to preview this week on the ATP Tour, the biggest of which is in Tokyo.

It’s easy to see why – all eight seeds come from the world’s top 15 with Sunday’s Shanghai Masters champion Hubert Hurkacz (backed in this column at 40/1) not among them.

However, that doesn’t mean the title is guaranteed to head to one of those players as it’s not difficult to pick holes in many of them.

Let’s start in the top half, one led by defending champion Taylor Fritz.

While he should be glad to be back on a happy hunting ground, he won’t be pleased with a surprise defeat to Diego Schwartzman in Shanghai, where conditions favoured his big serve, while neither will the draw have raised a smile – Cameron Norrie is a tough first-round opponent who is more than capable of causing an early upset.

The pair are 6-6 on the head-to-head with Norrie winning two of the last three, including the only one this season.

My other concern for Fritz is that the Dunlop AO ball is back in use this week – the one that has received plenty of criticism for fluffing up this year.

So, while the DecoTurf courts, which usually provide a bit of pace, should suit, the slower balls may counteract that potential advantage for Fritz.

None of the other seeds in the section has pulled up tree of late with Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Karen Khachanov mainly struggling during this Asian swing.

To be fair, Khachanov did win in Zhuhai but that was a weak event and he’s won just one of three matches since.

I couldn’t back Hurkacz again – he’s coming in off a tough week and a half in Shanghai where three of his last four matches went to a final set. He may not even show up.

I think it might be worth taking a speculative punt on JACK DRAPER here.

Yes, I know the Briton has a chequered injury history but he’s a huge talent and, when fit, is very much capable of competing at this level.

The 21-year-old already has a 20-20 career win-loss record against the top 50 – pretty good for someone who is yet to be ranked higher than 38th. He’s also 7-12 against top-20 players.

I also think it’s significant he’s here at all given he hasn’t played any of the other Asian events.

Since his impressive run to the last 16 of the US Open, where Hurkacz was among his victims, Draper has been playing on the Challenger Tour in Europe, going 6-2 in that period, but clearly he’s now ready for a final push on the main tour and flying out to Japan for this one event shows how motivated he is.

It wasn’t even as if he was guaranteed a main-draw spot – Draper had to qualify and did so in fine fashion, winning both matches in straight sets without losing his serve.

Draper is a player who has the power to cope with any fluffy balls and while he’s been handed a tough opener against De Minaur, that’s a match he should be able to dictate with his aggression.

De Minaur has some fantastic defence but the match may well be on Draper’s racquet.

A small bet at 50/1 is the call.

There look better options in the bottom half where I’m ready to back BEN SHELTON.

The American is really enjoying his first full year on tour which this week brings yet another new city.

Currently at a career-high of 19th in the rankings, Shelton narrowly missed out on a seeding but that won’t worry him.

He shone in Shanghai, beating Jannik Sinner – arguably a better player than any in this field - and reaching the quarter-finals before losing to Seb Korda 7-6 in the third.

Shelton is another with a big-hitting game, one which should account for home hope Taro Daniel in round one.

Then could come title favourite Alex Zverev, who had shown some good form before winning just four games against Roman Safiullin in Shanghai last week.

Perhaps that can be put down to the amount of tennis in his legs and, if that was the case, then a week resting up should serve the German well.

Still, Zverev, who is yet to face the huge Shelton serve, looks short enough at around 7/2.

Tommy Paul is also in this quarter but he’s struggled for wins against the elite of late and so I’m happy to take a chance on his compatriot at 13/1.

Finally, in the bottom quarter, let’s take another punt on CHRISTOPHER O’CONNELL.

He’s a player whose good form I mentioned at the start of this Asian swing (semis in Munich, champion at the Shanghai Challenger where he spoke about liking humid conditions which he should get here). He duly made the quarter-finals in Chengdu.

O’Connell did lose his opener in Shanghai last week but it was a close three-set affair against Botic van de Zandschulp and I like the look of the Aussie’s draw here.

He’ll start against Sebastian Ofner before then meeting Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud, if the seedings play out. And, frankly, that’s a fairly big if.

FAA has gone 0-2 in Asia as his miserable 2023 continues. He also has a large number of points to defend between now and the end of the season which brings more pressure.

Ruud has also struggled to match his 2022 efforts and it’s been hard to back him with any confidence for much of the year.

He was beaten by Fabian Marozsan in Shanghai and looks worth taking on again this week.

At 100/1 with those firms using the Kambi sportsbook or 66/1 with several others, O’Connell is the man to do it with, albeit to small stakes.