Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Swiss Indoors & Erste Bank Open

Swiss Indoors

Basel, Switzerland (indoor hard)

The big factor that’s in play this week is the looming ATP Finals.

Four spots in the eight-man season-finale remain up for grabs and the race looks a close one.

OK, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have probably done enough already to seal a ticket to Turin but Alex Zverev and Holger Rune – the men currently in seventh and eighth place in the year-long race - will likely be looking over their shoulder.

All four play this week, as well as all the other Finals contenders, who have ground to make up.

Of that quartet, only Rune is in Basel, a venue where he made the final a year ago.

However, the contrast between the Dane’s form then and now could not be much greater.

This time last year, Rune was in the middle of a storming run which would see him win 19 of 21 matches. Twelve months on, he arrives in Basel having won one of his last nine and has to be opposed.

On top of his dismal form, there’s a tricky opener to negotiate – Miomir Kecmanovic is fresh off a semi-final run in Stockholm where he beat Rune 7-6 6-2.

I would certainly not be surprised to see a repeat result.

Of those with that Turin carrot dangling in front of them, I’m not actually that enthused by many.

Taylor Fritz – the man one place outside the qualifying positions – lost early in both Shanghai and Tokyo, while Casper Ruud went only 5-3 during the Asia swing. It’s not as bad as much of his disappointing 2023 but it’s still not great.

I’m not massively keen on Alex de Minaur indoors (no ATP title; only two finals, the last in 2020) so the player from that group I’d be most keen on is Hubert Hurkacz.

Our 40/1 winner from Shanghai sits 11th in the Race to Turin so has a real shot at making those ATP Finals. He will, however, need another big performance either here or next week in Paris.

Conditions won’t be quite so favourable as in Shanghai though.

They play on a Greenset court in Basel and it’s fairly average in speed terms, although quick enough to help Roger Federer win here 10 times – this was the scene of his 103rd and final ATP title back in 2019. Can it really be four years?

That, a tricky-ish draw and a short price are reasons to put me off – as is the fact I actually fancy one of the other market leaders, SEBASTIAN KORDA.

The American was in fine form during the recent Asian swing, finishing runner-up in Astana and making the semi-finals of both the Shanghai Masters and the Zhuhai Championships.

Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton were among his victims in Shanghai and while the change of conditions again applies, Korda is more than capable of causing damage on a slightly slower hardcourt.

While this will be his Basel debut, Korda’s record indoors is a good one – three of his six ATP finals have come with a roof over his head. Two of those final appearances came during this autumn swing in 2022.

Korda is also in the top half and that looks the much weaker of the two to me with Rune, Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime (no SF since February) the other seeds.

Korda starts against Tomas Etcheverry, a player he’s dismissed in straight sets twice already this season. Andy Murray could follow – he leads their head-to-head 2-0 – and then Rune, who he’s yet to meet.

Only Kecmanovic holds a winning record over Korda in this quarter (1-0).

For some, I expect Korda’s odds of 6/1 will still be too short, but taking all those factors into consideration, I feel the American has a great chance this week and will back him accordingly.