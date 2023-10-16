Sporting Life
Tennis results: Our 40/1 tip Hubert Hurkacz wins the Shanghai Masters

By Sporting Life
11:05 · MON October 16, 2023

Our tennis expert's 40/1 tip Hubert Hurkacz earned his second Masters 1000 title with a thrilling victory against Andrey Rublev in the Shanghai Masters final.

The Pole, flagged up by Andy Schooler pre-tournament, won 6-3 3-6 7-6(8) in a tight match that boiled down to an all-deciding tie-breaker.

It came a week after Schooler tipped up 16/1 Adrian Mannarino to triumph at the Astana Open.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ANDY'S LATEST TENNIS TIPS

A good start from Hurkacz saw Rublev respond by levelling in the second set, but the contest ultimately came down to the third set tie-breaker.

A closely-fought encounter saw both players saving one match point each but Hurkacz served up two aces to pull away and snatch victory.

He told the ATP website: “It was such a battle, especially emotionally.

“I had a match point and Andrey hit an amazing serve and then he had a match point and then I had some match points.

“It was back and forth and such a tricky match. Andrey was playing some great shots. I was trying to respond. It was one of those matches and I kept believing and I am super happy with how I managed at the end.

“It is such a big tournament and so much tradition. It is a huge event and I am really happy now.”

Hurkacz’s previous Masters 1000 win came at the Miami Open in 2021, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in the final.

