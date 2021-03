World Championship qualifying: Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry date and time plus schedule and results

When is Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry?

The most eagerly-anticipated qualifying match has been moved to Monday April 5 at 7.30pm. Originally, it had been scheduled to take place a day later.

Whoever wins will face Xu Si at the same time on Wednesday evening.

How can I watch White v Hendry?

All 10 days of qualifying are available to follow via the Eurosport app, and with Matchroom partners worldwide. It remains unclear whether this match will be broadcast live on Eurosport television.