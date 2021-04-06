World Snooker Championship qualifying: Stephen Hendry beats Jimmy White to move a step closer to the Crucible

It was the legendary Scotsman’s first victory in professional snooker since beating John Higgins at the 2012 World Championship prior to his quarter-final exit that prompted his nine-year retirement, and it’s somewhat fitting it comes against the player he enjoyed so much of his success against in the 1990s.

Four times he denied six-time runner-up White in Crucible finals between 1990 and 1994 but never did either think they’d meet at the earliest possible stage of the tournament three decades on.

Hendry, 52, will need to significantly improve on his performance if he’s to make it through the remaining three qualifying rounds having compiled just three 50+ breaks of 53, 66 and 53 in a scrappy and understandably nervy contest between two players so desperate to get back to snooker’s spiritual home.

His middle clearance of 66, however, was one of the few glimpses of genuine quality as he came to the table trailing 62-0 before opening up a 5-1 lead that knocked the stuffing out of White.