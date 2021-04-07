World Snooker Championship qualifying: Stephen Hendry thrashed in 6-1 defeat to China’s Xu Si

Stephen Hendry’s hopes of returning to the Crucible were dashed by a 6-1 defeat to China’s Xu Si in the World Championship second qualifying round in Sheffield. World number 82 Xu reeled off four consecutive half-centuries to dispatch the veteran Scot, who was looking to return to the first round for the first time since 2012. Hendry, the seven-times winner, potted a brilliant brown to win the first frame but blew a 53-point lead to lose the second, and ultimately fell to a one-sided defeat.

'It's a sad state of affairs' Despite being ranked only one place higher than Jimmy White, whom Hendry brushed aside on Monday night, Xu proved an entirely different proposition. Playing only the third match of his comeback after nine years away from the circuit, Hendry had been under no illusions about his slim chances of fighting through the four rounds required to return to the sport’s biggest stage. But the 52-year-old admitted frustration over his inability to take his chances – not least after winning a promising opening frame and building a 53-point advantage early in the second. Hendry said: “I didn’t contribute anything to the match really. I hit the ball dreadfully tonight and that really drains away your confidence. “I didn’t expect to get through four matches but I hoped after coming through that match against Jimmy that I would relax into a little bit of form here. “In the second frame I was on a break of 49 and I lost position and in the old days that frame would have been over. But then I stuttered and it was all really downhill from there.”

