Thepchaiya – our sole selection in the outright market for Yushan – pulled off a remarkable comeback win in what proved a high-quality final, capped by a mesmerising maximum break in frame 16 which put him on the cusp of a career-best victory.

It was a victory that had seemed unlikely when Thepchaiya made a disastrous start to the match, trailing 4-0 as O'Sullivan raced out of the traps in trademark fashion.

The Rocket made his first of four centuries on the day in a classy opening, only to see Thepchaiya roar back and somehow end the first session with his nose in front as he put together runs of 83, 82 and 80.

When the former Shoot Out champion resumed by pinching the 10th frame to extend his lead to 6-4, the contest had completely turned on its head, only for O'Sullivan to then wrestle back the initiative by reeling off three consecutive centuries in a stunning riposte.

But the match would turn again, this time decisively, Thepchaiya still shooting from the hip and proving deadly from distance, regaining the lead with breaks of 77 and 132.

Then came a maximum break of pure perfection, though still not the highest break of the week after O'Sullivan's record-breaking 153 against Ryan Day.

And when Thepchaiya finished with a rapid 131, his third total clearance in as many frames, he was met with a warm handshake from O'Sullivan, even the greatest proving unable to stop the Thai train in a final that won't easily be forgotten.