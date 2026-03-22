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World Open glory for Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
World Open glory for Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh makes 147 maximum break in 10-7 World Open final victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun March 22, 2026 · 38 min ago

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made a magical 147 maximum break on the way to clinching the World Open title on Sunday, securing a 66/1 winner for Sporting Life snooker tipster James Cooper.

Thepchaiya – our sole selection in the outright market for Yushan – pulled off a remarkable comeback win in what proved a high-quality final, capped by a mesmerising maximum break in frame 16 which put him on the cusp of a career-best victory.

It was a victory that had seemed unlikely when Thepchaiya made a disastrous start to the match, trailing 4-0 as O'Sullivan raced out of the traps in trademark fashion.

The Rocket made his first of four centuries on the day in a classy opening, only to see Thepchaiya roar back and somehow end the first session with his nose in front as he put together runs of 83, 82 and 80.

When the former Shoot Out champion resumed by pinching the 10th frame to extend his lead to 6-4, the contest had completely turned on its head, only for O'Sullivan to then wrestle back the initiative by reeling off three consecutive centuries in a stunning riposte.

But the match would turn again, this time decisively, Thepchaiya still shooting from the hip and proving deadly from distance, regaining the lead with breaks of 77 and 132.

Then came a maximum break of pure perfection, though still not the highest break of the week after O'Sullivan's record-breaking 153 against Ryan Day.

And when Thepchaiya finished with a rapid 131, his third total clearance in as many frames, he was met with a warm handshake from O'Sullivan, even the greatest proving unable to stop the Thai train in a final that won't easily be forgotten.

Thepchaiya told World Snooker Tour: "It is like a double dream final now. This has always been my dream, to lift the title against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final.

"For the rest of my life this is something I'm not going to forget.

"I went to the practice room in the interval, spoke to myself and managed my emotions.

"After being sat on my chair watching Ronnie make three centuries, I told myself this is a great final and to enjoy it.

"I don't know how what happened after the interval came true. I can't believe it. I'm still stunned with my performance."

O'Sullivan added: "It has been a positive week, but I have to say Thepchaiya was unbelievable. He deserved his victory. He played much better than me today.

"I watched his semi-final and he was strong. I couldn't go with that. It was far too good for me."

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